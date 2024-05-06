Rachel Leviss Claims Tom Sandoval Was Lying In Legal Case

Upon realizing that Rachel and Sandoval were "not compatible" following Sandoval, Leviss wanted to hold him responsible for his alleged "reprehensible act of illegally filming" her. As the legal dispute over her revenge porn case rages on, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is providing her perspective.

Two months after filing a lawsuit against him and Ariana Madix, the former Vanderpump Rules actress, 29, addressed her ex, Tom Sandoval's allegations in a new court document that she sent him sexually explicit videos and recorded herself on the most recent episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast.

Rachel Leviss vs. Tom Sandoval: The Truth Unveiled

Rachel declared in the podcast episode from April 29, “I feel anger that Tom chooses to lie to attempt to change the narrative. I don't know how many times I can say that he filmed me this video via FaceTime without me knowing. And the video footage is me on the big screen, him on the little screen on the FaceTime call, so that is him recording that video.”

She denied being the one who took the video, saying she didn't record or send it. She stated that the video was sent to her, implying that its origin could be verified. Rachel expressed her disbelief at the other party's lack of accountability and accused him of fabricating a story to gain notoriety through the lawsuit he is now pursuing.

"To be clear, Leviss filed her frivolous lawsuit against our client Tom Sandoval solely in order to remain in the public eye and rebrand herself as a victim instead of the other woman," Sandoval's attorney Varand Gourjian asserts in a statement to PEOPLE.

The statement goes on, "In an effort to stay current, Leviss has also actively maintained her podcast, appropriately titled Rachel Goes Rogue, with the stated goal of helping the public see 'REALITY' through a different lens.”

However, Leviss has a distorted perception of "reality." Since Leviss' lawsuit is an integral element of her marketing strategy, it is not surprising that her complaint, which claims "there is more to the story," reads like a press release, given her provocative podcast's tagline, "to tell you the real story."

"The plain facts are that while she was a cast member of the reality television show Vanderpump Rules, Leviss was broadcasting her actions herself, with her own phone, with Sandoval during their FaceTime calls," the statement adds. In her own Complaint, Leviss acknowledges that she and Sandoval "were not particularly discrete."

Sandoval became "instantly viral," turning all those involved into "mega-celebrities." As a result, Sandoval didn't violate Leviss' privacy or listen in on him. Leviss's only emotional suffering is a result of her own bad choices and deeds, for which she won't take accountability.

Rachel Leviss on legal battle with ex-husband

The former Bravo star clarified that her ex-husband enjoys "fame" and "does things to leverage his infamy.” Leviss added that she doesn't "prioritize" certain items. She went on to explain her decision to bring the revenge porn lawsuit, saying, "I am holding people accountable because it is not okay to record somebody without their consent."

Furthermore, it has already been done to other people. Because of this, there are currently laws against revenge porn because it has become a problem in the modern digital age, and it is improper to give someone an intimate film.

She continued, saying there is "a lot of shame" around the incident. "I think there's a piece where I really chose to let go of that shame and take ownership of my actions in a pretty shameful situation and really open myself up to the scrutiny that comes with that because I am strong enough to handle that," she said.

“Thus, there is a deeper purpose why I am doing this. I'm not the only one. It's for everyone whose sexual privacy has been invaded and who knows what happened but is either too embarrassed to speak up and hold the other person accountable, too poor to do so, or both. Thus, I'm carrying it out for those folks," she continued.

Leviss revealed that she decided to pursue the complaint in part because of Sandoval's purported behavior.

