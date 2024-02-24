Sabrina Carpenter Confesses Admiration For Taylor Swift; REVEALS Her Childhood Memory With Lover Singer

Sabrina Carpenter shared the stage with Taylor Swift on Friday, during the latter’s Sydney leg of Eras Tour. The two musicians presented a duet in front of thousands of people after Carpenter’s show got canceled because of inappropriate weather.

The Feather singer could not control her excitement as she revealed to Swift that “My 9-year-old self wouldn’t believe I had gotten to perform with Swift.” After the performance, the 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a series of pictures and videos in which she shared a sweet childhood memory of trying to meet her idol, The Midnights singer, but was denied entry.

Sabrina shared an old social media post: “was trying to enter a Taylor Swift contest to win tickets and a chance to meet her but they said I had to be 13 :(”. The post dates back to 2009, when the singer-actress was only nine years old.

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift create her album Reputation? Exploring singer's remarks as she reveals what it means to her

Taylor Swift's Invitation To Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter's opening act was called off due to bad weather conditions. After Swift learned of it, she invited Sabrina on stage to perform with the pop icon. The Love Story singer also revealed that Carpenter "heroically" sacrificed her act.

She announced, "My incredibly talented, wonderful, gorgeous, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter. She heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney, and I think it needs to be fixed, so I'm going to bring her out now. Is that okay, Sydney? Will you please scream as loud as you possibly know how for as long as you know how for the brilliant Sabrina Carpenter!"

Swift got off her piano and went forward to receive her special guest for the act as the crowd cheered for the artists.

Sabrina Carpenter And Taylor Swift Performed White Horse And Coney Island

Sabrina Carpenter, along with Taylor Swift, performed a mashup of White Horse and Coney Island. Before the performance started, Carpenter shared how White Horse was special to her for various reasons. Before getting the young artist on stage, Swift sang the unreleased version of The Albatross, a track from her album The Tortured Poets Department. Later, the Anti-Hero singer put the cover of the new version out on Instagram, where the back of it read: "Am I Allowed To Cry?"

Taylor Swift will be heading towards Europe next for the tour.

ALSO READ: List Of Top 20 Celebs Who Enjoyed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: From Emma Stone To Katy Perry