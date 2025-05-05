Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Moved to Florida Because Her Old House Was 'Drowning' Her: 'It Was Lonely...'

Bethenny Frankel has decided to move to Florida, away from Hollywood. Earlier, the TV producer vaguely described her reason, but she has now elaborated on her decision. She shared a TikTok video on Friday, May 2, detailing her “professional and personal reasons.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed that she didn’t even think about leaving her house until a series of events transpired. “Within five weeks, [we] had sold and bought a home in both places. We’ll keep this apartment, but I sold my home and bought a house in Florida,” Frankel revealed.

She moved to the city with her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. She revealed that her previous house was a massive property that she bought thinking she’d have a big family.

However, living there with just her daughter felt lonely. “The house was drowning me,” Frankel added. She revealed that the house had an apple orchard, was historical, and had everything that would be “amazing” for a big family with kids and grandparents.

On the contrary, she ended up spending a lot of time alone as she didn’t know anybody in the community. “It was lonely,” the reality star added. Frankel decided not to be home alone and simplify her life.

She lived in her beautiful house with the idea of something that was far from reality. Though her simplification became someone else’s complication, she chose her mental peace. The reality star admitted that she initially wanted to wait until her daughter went to college.

But a specific moment made her change her mind. “This situation was drowning me and something else was distracting her and neither of us would say it out loud because this is just what it was,” she said in her video.

The moment it became about her daughter, Frankel decided to be honest with herself and make the tough decision.