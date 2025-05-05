Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 11: Mohanlal starrer records BIGGEST second Monday of all time; grosses Rs 5.30 crore

Thudarum, starring Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead role, is going bonkers at the box office. The family drama is sweeping all the existing records and setting new benchmarks. The movie is witnessing a never-seen-before trend at the Kerala box office.

Thudarum grosses Rs 5.30 crore on Day 11; records biggest 2nd Monday

Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum continued to storm the box office. Opened with Rs 5.10 crore, the movie has not gone below the Rs 5 crore mark so far. The film recorded another massive business day by clocking around Rs 5.30 crore at the Kerala box office on its 11th day.

With this, it set a new benchmark by registering the biggest second Monday of all time in Kerala. The total cume of Thudarum now stands at Rs 71.80 crore. This is a sensational box office run in Kerala. The movie is now marching to emerge as the first ever movie to enter the Rs 100 crore mark at the Mollywood box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 71.80 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

