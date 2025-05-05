HIT 3 Day 5 India Box Office: Nani and Srinidhi Shetty led action-thriller grosses strong Rs 5 crore on Monday

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case is holding up very well at the box office. The crime thriller starring Natural Star Nani as Arjun Sarkaar is enjoying a phenomenal trend, courtesy of the positive word-of-mouth among the audience. The movie recorded a glorious business day today after a solid opening weekend.

Backed by Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 3 kickstarted its box office journey by earning over Rs 21 crore. The movie further recorded a good hold and posted a total sum of Rs 57 crore in its opening weekend. With this, it became one of the fastest A-rated Telugu movies to storm past the Rs 50 crore mark in just 4 days.

According to estimates, the movie has added another Rs 5 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 62 crore gross at the Indian box office. Given its strong hold, the gory actioner will continue dominating the box office for a couple of weeks. The movie is expected to emerge as the biggest grosser of Nani by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collection of HIT 3 in India is as follows:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 5 crore (est.) Total Rs 62 crore

HIT 3 in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

