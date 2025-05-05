Elizabeth Dulau Almost Missed Out on Playing Kleya in Andor Season 2; Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals How Actress Was Cast

Elizabeth Dulau took up the role of Kleya in the second season of Andor. Her character served as an assistant to the flashy antiquities dealer, Luthen Rael. However, Kleya was much more than just a side girl to the dealer. Her character was built up of the components that could even pierce Darth Vader’s Black Armor.

In conversation with the media portal, the creator of Andor season 2 opened up about how the actress bagged the role of Kleya. Tony Gilroy shared that Dulau was not the first choice to play the character. He said, “We had two other actors who had come on, and they both got bigger jobs, so they begged to be released.”

Gilroy further added, “So we needed a Kleya, and Nina Gold [in casting] put up Elizabeth Dulau in front of us and said, 'She has no credit. She just graduated from RADA like 15 minutes ago. She's never done anything."

The showrunner continued to reveal that despite the actress not facing the camera before, she performed so well that the cast members were in awe. The creator also went on to compare Dulau with the veteran actress, Meryl Streep.

He said, “She's bulletproof. We do not have one bad minute of film on her anywhere. She's like a Meryl Streep, a natural, mind-blowing actor. So you start to write to her as we go through season 1, and then more and more and more and more and more.”

The actress starred alongside Stellan Skarsgard, and her character was revealed as the MVP of the second season.

Andor season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

