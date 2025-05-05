Retro Day 5 Box Office Tamil Nadu: Suriya starrer grosses poor Rs 2.5 crore on 1st Monday, mixed reviews affect prospects

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles, couldn't live up to the huge expectations. The Tamil movie is struggling at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie is heading towards an unfortunate end as it recorded a major drop on its first Monday after a disappointing opening weekend.

Advertisement

Released on 1 May on the occasion of International Workers' Day, the movie began its box office journey by clocking over Rs 14 crore in Tamil Nadu. The romantic action drama further witnessed a major drop and posted a total of disappointing Rs 34.50 crore in its opening weekend. According to the estimates, the movie has witnessed a new drop on the first Monday. It could add a mere Rs 2.50 crore to the tally, bringing its total cume to Rs 37 crore at the Tamil box office.

Retro will be another dud for Suriya based on its box office trends. Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a proper comeback film from Suriya. It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie will end his dearth of hit films at the box office. The movie suffered majorly from the mixed bag reactions of the audience and the critics.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Advertisement

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 37 crore

Retro is in cinemas now

Retro is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: A Minecraft Movie eyes USD 1 billion worldwide target for its lifetime gross