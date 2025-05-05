What's New On Netflix This Week? From Britain and the Blitz to Heart Eyes; Here's Latest OTT Releases You Can't Miss
Netflix happens to be the best way out of your ordinary life. Read on to learn what new outings you can catch this week on the streamer.
If you're looking for a good time watching and enjoying new releases on Netflix, we've got you covered. Read on for the list and step into a world that's nothing short of a dream, or should we say, a nightmare?
Britain and the Blitz
Release date: May 5, 2025
The genre is documentary, and that is enough said. The outing will take you on a journey of London when the Nazi bombers loomed over it.
UNTOLD: Shooting Guards
Release Date: May 6, 2025
Another documentary that will have you amused. The outing in question is about Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton.
Full Speed (Season 2)
Release Date: May 7, 2025
This sports documentary will take on an adrenaline-fueled journey, with full throttle. Be ready for the best stories from the tracks of NASCAR.
Lost Bullet 3 (2025)
Release Date: May 7, 2025
Lost Bullet 3, better known as Last Bullet, is a thriller about a car genius Lino, who is returning to continue his vendetta against Areski.
Blood of Zeus (Season 3)
Release Date: May 9, 2025
Blood of Zeus season 3 will be the final outing of the ever-loved animated series that talks about a war between gods and demons.
Forever (Season 1)
Release Date: May 8, 2025
Starring Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone, alongside Xosha Requermore, and more, this teen flick talks about new experiences of joy and heartache.
Heart Eyes
Release Date: May 8, 2025
A triangle of love, death, and the game of life is what Heart Eyes is all about.
Deadly American Marriage
Release Date: May 9, 2025
Coming back to the documentaries, this one will have chills sent down your spine.
Bad Influence
Release Date: May 9, 2025
A fresh start for an ex-con who is hired to protect a wealthy heiress from her stalker
Nonnas
Release Date: May 9, 2025
Welcome the great Vince Vaughn, as he is a man who is ready to risk it all to open an Italian restaurant.
Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Season 1)
Release Date: May 9, 2025
This reality show needs no introduction. Get ready to watch a group of sizzling hot Italians.
