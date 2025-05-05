Met Gala 2025 shah rukh khan, met gala 2025, sabyasachi Samay Raina Shahid Kapoor Pawandeep Rajan Ramayana Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala 2025 Bhooth Bangla Sitaare Zameen Par Cast Met Gala 2025

What's New On Netflix This Week? From Britain and the Blitz to Heart Eyes; Here's Latest OTT Releases You Can't Miss

Netflix happens to be the best way out of your ordinary life. Read on to learn what new outings you can catch this week on the streamer.

What to watch on Netflix this week?
Heart Eyes ( Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube)

If you're looking for a good time watching and enjoying new releases on Netflix, we've got you covered. Read on for the list and step into a world that's nothing short of a dream, or should we say, a nightmare?


Britain and the Blitz

Release date: May 5, 2025

The genre is documentary, and that is enough said. The outing will take you on a journey of London when the Nazi bombers loomed over it.

UNTOLD: Shooting Guards

Release Date: May 6, 2025

Another documentary that will have you amused. The outing in question is about Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. 


Full Speed (Season 2)

Release Date: May 7, 2025

This sports documentary will take on an adrenaline-fueled journey, with full throttle. Be ready for the best stories from the tracks of NASCAR. 

 


Lost Bullet 3 (2025) 

Release Date: May 7, 2025

Lost Bullet 3, better known as Last Bullet, is a thriller about a car genius Lino, who is returning to continue his vendetta against Areski.


Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Blood of Zeus season 3 will be the final outing of the ever-loved animated series that talks about a war between gods and demons.

 


Forever (Season 1)

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Starring Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone, alongside Xosha Requermore, and more, this teen flick talks about new experiences of joy and heartache.


Heart Eyes

Release Date: May 8, 2025

A triangle of love, death, and the game of life is what Heart Eyes is all about. 

Deadly American Marriage

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Coming back to the documentaries, this one will have chills sent down your spine.


Bad Influence

Release Date: May 9, 2025

A fresh start for an ex-con who is hired to protect a wealthy heiress from her stalker

 


Nonnas

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Welcome the great Vince Vaughn, as he is a man who is ready to risk it all to open an Italian restaurant.


Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Season 1)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

This reality show needs no introduction. Get ready to watch a group of sizzling hot Italians.

