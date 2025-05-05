What's New On Netflix This Week? From Britain and the Blitz to Heart Eyes; Here's Latest OTT Releases You Can't Miss

If you're looking for a good time watching and enjoying new releases on Netflix, we've got you covered. Read on for the list and step into a world that's nothing short of a dream, or should we say, a nightmare?



Britain and the Blitz

Release date: May 5, 2025

The genre is documentary, and that is enough said. The outing will take you on a journey of London when the Nazi bombers loomed over it.

Advertisement

UNTOLD: Shooting Guards

Release Date: May 6, 2025

Another documentary that will have you amused. The outing in question is about Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton.

ALSO READ: What to Watch on Netflix in March: 5 Movies You Need to Stream This Month; From The Electric State to Den of Thieves 2

Full Speed (Season 2)

Release Date: May 7, 2025

This sports documentary will take on an adrenaline-fueled journey, with full throttle. Be ready for the best stories from the tracks of NASCAR.

Lost Bullet 3 (2025)

Release Date: May 7, 2025

Lost Bullet 3, better known as Last Bullet, is a thriller about a car genius Lino, who is returning to continue his vendetta against Areski.

Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Blood of Zeus season 3 will be the final outing of the ever-loved animated series that talks about a war between gods and demons.

Forever (Season 1)

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Starring Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone, alongside Xosha Requermore, and more, this teen flick talks about new experiences of joy and heartache.

Heart Eyes

Release Date: May 8, 2025

A triangle of love, death, and the game of life is what Heart Eyes is all about.

Advertisement

Deadly American Marriage

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Coming back to the documentaries, this one will have chills sent down your spine.

Bad Influence

Release Date: May 9, 2025

A fresh start for an ex-con who is hired to protect a wealthy heiress from her stalker

Nonnas

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Welcome the great Vince Vaughn, as he is a man who is ready to risk it all to open an Italian restaurant.

Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Season 1)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

This reality show needs no introduction. Get ready to watch a group of sizzling hot Italians.

ALSO READ: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More This Week: The Residence to O'Dessa