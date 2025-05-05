Met Gala: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet, 5 Couples We Hope to See Slay on the Red Carpet

The 2025 Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is set to celebrate Black fashion and creativity. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see which celebrity couples will grace the red carpet together. Here are five couples we hope to see make a stylish statement at this year's event.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been in the spotlight since their relationship became public. While they have attended various events separately, the Met Gala could mark their first major red carpet appearance as a couple. Fans are curious to see how Swift's fashion-forward style and Kelce's athletic elegance would complement each other on fashion's biggest night.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship has been the subject of much speculation. Both are known for their distinct fashion senses, Jenner for her trendsetting looks and Chalamet for his bold red carpet choices. Their joint appearance at the Met Gala would undoubtedly be a highlight, blending the worlds of high fashion and Hollywood.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper have been seen together recently, sparking dating rumors. Hadid's experience on the Met Gala red carpet and Cooper's classic style could make for a memorable appearance. Their potential debut as a couple at the event would certainly draw attention.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco have been open about their relationship on social media. Gomez's previous Met Gala appearances have showcased her evolving style, and Blanco's behind-the-scenes influence in the music industry adds intrigue.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are no strangers to the Met Gala, having made several notable appearances together. This year, A$AP Rocky serves as a co-chair for the event, and fans are eager to see what the couple will wear. Rihanna's past Met Gala looks have been iconic, and their joint appearance is highly anticipated.

