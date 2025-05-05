What happened when Shahid Kapoor went public about engagement with Mira Rajput? Wifey recalls 'oh-so-filmy' aftermath

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's love story is nothing short of a Bollywood romance. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in an arranged marriage that captured the attention of millions. Recently, in a candid podcast, Mira shared a memorable moment from their engagement. She revealed that just a day after Kapoor went public about their relationship post-engagement, reporters had gathered outside her college, eager to catch a glimpse of her. It’s a level of media attention that feels almost too filmy to be real.

In a candid revelation on the podcast Moment of Silence, Mira Rajput recalled how, before she and Shahid Kapoor got married, they were engaged, and Shahid had mentioned that he would be attending an event where reporters were bound to ask him about their relationship.

He told her that while he wasn't going to deny it, he asked if she was ready for the attention, as things could change. Mira, however, didn't anticipate much impact, given that she was in Delhi. The very next day, Mira's friends called her to inform her that a group of reporters was gathered outside her college gate.

She was taken aback by the media attention and recalled feeling it was strange. Mira then decided to skip her first class and went to her sister’s house nearby, leaving through the back gate. It was at that moment she realized the situation was going to be much bigger than she expected.

In the same interview, Mira Rajput opened up about the often hectic process of planning a family holiday, highlighting how each family member has different expectations.

She shared that while both she and the Deva actor enjoy laid-back vacations with minimal activity, she also sees travel as an opportunity to educate their children by exploring historical sites and introducing them to new experiences.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in an arranged marriage back in 2015, having connected through a mutual spiritual path. The couple is now proud parents to two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. On the professional front, Shahid is set to star in the upcoming season of Farzi 2, directed by Raj and DK.

