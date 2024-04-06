Beyonce Takes On Brand New Cowgirl Theme Photoshoot After Her Album Cowboy Carter Success

Queen B embraces her “Country” side in a new photoshoot!

On Friday, March 29, Beyonce dropped her new album, Cowboy Carter, which became an instant chart-topper. The Single Ladies singer became the first Black Artist to have a Country album topping the UK charts.

Now, continuing her ode to Country fans, Beyonce goes into Cowgirl mode for her photoshoot with W magazine.

Beyonce’s new photoshoot with W magazine

Texas Hole Em hitmaker was seen posing on a ranch in cowgirl outfits in the pictures shared by W magazine. In the cover photo, Bey was posing in a grey suit with orange accents and designs next to a horse on a ranch. She topped it off with a classic cowgirl hat and heels!

The image posted by W magazine quoted the singer in the caption, “The joy of creating music is that there are no rules,” Beyonce said about her latest album.

Cowboy Carter is a controversial album

Beyonce's eighth album featured collaborations with Country legends like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and other renowned artists like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. However, the album is deemed controversial over its authenticity as a Country album.

"Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy," the Halo singer said during her Innovator Award speech at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

"Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you," she said.

"So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every awards show — my hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions," Beyonce continued.

Celebrities spoke in support of the Popstar

After Cowboy Carter received hate and criticism, former First Lady Michelle Obama praised the Yonce singer for redefining genres and cultures through music. “With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!” Obama wrote.

“It’s a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically,” she added.

June Carter Cash’s daughter Carlene also showed support for her fellow Carter! “I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter. As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?” she said in a statement.

Queen B covered the iconic Beatles song Blackbird, which songwriter Paul McCartney praised. “Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud,” he said in an Instagram post.