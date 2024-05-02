The Great Indian Kapil Show has been entertaining the fans for many weeks. The upcoming episode of the show will have sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol making an appearance. While viewers were looking forward to many more fun episodes of the show, the buzz is that season one of the show will wrap up soon. Archana Puran Singh exclusively confirmed the news with Pinkvilla and expressed her thoughts on season one's closure.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh said, "Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday."

She added, "It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets."

Archana Puran Singh has been a core member of Kapil Sharma's shows. From Comedy Nights With Kapil to The Kapil Sharma Show and now in The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Mohabbatein actress has been a constant member of the projects and people love her spirit of taking jokes on herself sportingly. The audience adores the bond that Singh shares with Kapil Sharma.

The previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show

The previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show had Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan as the guest. The episode was a fine blend of jokes, impromptu puns, and anecdotes from the superstar's life. Khan spoke at length about his childhood and the story behind becoming an actor. He also shared fun facts about his bond with his children Ira and Junaid.

As The Great Indian Kapil Show season one gears up for an end, we're sure viewers will be waiting for the new season of the show soon.

