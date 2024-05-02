Newlyweds Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are making the most of their new journey. The lovebirds tied the knot on April 25 at the Iskcon temple, in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Now, Arti Singh has dropped a romantic picture from their marital bliss that will make all the hopeless romantics out there want to say 'aww'.

Arti Singh’s romantic picture with Dipak Chauhan

The latest picture shared last night on Arti Singh’s Instagram story shows the couple sharing a romantic moment. Dipak gives a peck on Arti’s cheeks with his hands wrapped around her and the two are lost in each other. The photo captured by Arti shows her blushing and smiling ear to ear.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame also confessed her love for her hubby and wrote in the caption, “I Love You,” followed by a red heart and evil eye emoji. Arti is seen dressed in a red suit and wearing her mangalsutra in the picture.

Check out Arti Singh’s picture here:

Arti Singh's wedding pictures and videos are still flooding the internet. Recently, she uploaded a family picture from the day of the wedding and called them her 'pillars.' The picture shows Artti Singh dressed in the red bridal lehenga with brother Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and their children, along with a few other family members.

Arti changed her outfit to a gorgeous baby pink saree for the pheras. She walked down the aisle with Krushna by her side and performed all the rituals.

Among the celebrity guests were Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta, among others.

A day after the wedding, Kashmera penned a long post tagging each of them and expressing gratitude for their presence. However, the highlight of the wedding was Uncle Govinda leaving the past behind to bless Arti and meeting Krushna and his family. He was accompanied by his son Yashvardan Ahuja. It was indeed a happy reunion for the family.

