Big Bang Theory Alum Johnny Galecki And Morgan Reveal Secret Marriage As They Welcome Their First Baby

Johnny Galecki just confirmed that not only is he married, but that he is the proud father of two kids. That is right, Galecki confirmed his secret marriage to Morgan and the couple welcomed little Oona soon after their interview with Architectural Digest. Galecki also has a four year old son Avery with his former girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

What did Galecki say to Architectural Digest?

Galecki and Morgan appeared on the March cover of the Architectural Digest magazine and the couple showed off their beautiful Nashville home. Galecki confirmed there that he had married Morgan secretly some time ago but did not specify the time or date of their nuptials. AD also noted that Morgan was pregnant at the time of the interview and although the couple did not say when the baby would arrive, Oona Evelina was born soon after the interview.

The issue featured some gorgeous pictures of Galecki’s “Whimsically gothic Nashville Mansion”, including a picture of the stunning nursery, which now belongs to little Oona. The Big Bang Theory bought the mansion in 2018, just a year before the show concluded. Even though the 48-year-old actor has lived in LA for thirty years, he admitted that he never really felt like an Angeleno. He finally moved to Nashville in 2020 just before the pandemic hit. Galecki reposted the AD pictures on his Instagram profile and said that the family will cherish the experience and the pictures for many years to come.

Advertisement

Johnny and Morgan’s relationship

Jonny broke up with his previous girlfriend Alaina Meyer in November of 2020 after welcoming Avery into their lives. It seems that Galecki started dating Morgan some time after, even though the couple never specified exactly when they started seeing each other.

Before the revelation of their marriage, Morgan appeared in one of Galecki’s Instagram posts last month where the couple were seen visiting Disneyland with Galecki’s son Avery. In the AD March issue, the couple also posed with little Avery even though he had a bunny mask over his face. It seems that Morgan has been integrated into their little family very well, and now, the couple just welcomed the newest member Oona. Fans cannot wait to see her appear in future family pictures.

ALSO READ: 'Trick is to say anything with...': The time when Johnny Galecki called out his Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar for being the most "incorrect man"