QUIZ: How well do you remember The Big Bang Theory? Find out if you can answer these questions correctly

Think you know the gang as well as Sheldon knows his spot on the couch? Test your knowledge in our ultimate trivia showdown.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Feb 22, 2024
IMDb
The Big Bang Theory (IMDb)

For over a decade, The Big Bang Theory kept audiences entertained with its blend of humor, heart, and scientific jargon that left us scratching our heads. From its debut in 2007 to its emotional finale in 2019, the antics of Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, and the Penny (seriously, what's her last name?) kept us glued to our screens.

Whether it was navigating the complexities of friendship, and love, or simply ordering takeout, this sitcom has become a cultural phenomenon beloved by fans worldwide. And how can we forget that Sheldon's spot on the couch or Howard's outrageous pick-up lines?

Now, if you think you know the show better than Sheldon knows his physics equations or Leonard knows his Star Trek trivia, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. So, grab your spot on the couch, channel your inner geek, and let's dive into the ultimate Big Bang Theory trivia challenge!

The Big Bang Theory Trivia Quiz

