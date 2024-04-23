'Big Honor': Celine Dion On Receiving Standing Ovation At Grammys 2024 Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Legendary music icon Celine Dion made her appearance at the Grammy Awards 2024 despite her battle with stiff-person syndrome. She opened up about her experience of receiving a standing ovation during the ceremony that took place in February this year.

She said to Vogue France that she felt honored. Furthermore, Dion said that there was magic and excitement to see her fans and the whole crowd at the award night.

Celine Dion on getting standing applause at Grammy Awards 2024

Music superstar Celine Dion received a standing ovation during the Grammy Awards this year. She recently did a photoshoot for Vogue France and had a candid conversation with the magazine.

Speaking to Vogue France, “It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honor,” she said of taking the stage, followed by getting a standing ovation and presenting the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for 2022’s Midnights.

"That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again. It took a lot, a lot out of me,” she continued. “But my son, René-Charles, R.C., came and gave me his support,” she added.

The singer also said that presenting the Grammy for Album of the Year, the award she received in 1997 for Falling Into You, was “an honor because [Swift] is having the time of her life and I'm the one who's presenting it to her.”

“But it's always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation,” she added of the moment.

Meanwhile, according to Biography, Céline Dion is famous for her power ballads, including the Academy Award-winning theme song My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 romantic film Titanic. A music star from a young age, Dion had recorded nine French albums and won innumerable awards when she was 18.

Celine Dion announced her documentary film

Meanwhile, recently, the My Heart Will Go On singer made her documentary film announcement, I Am: Céline Dion, on Instagram. The film will give fans an intimate glance at the famed singer’s life, followed by her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

"People will see everything she went through," the source told People of the documentary, adding that Dion is excited to lean back into her music career this year.

"She's taking things step by step,” the insider said. “[Her illness] is incurable, but she's honestly doing well and looks incredible.”

Celine Dion fans can’t wait to watch her documentary film, which will stream via Amazon Prime Video on June 25 this year.

