From The Bones To Chasing After You: Top 11 Maren Morris Songs To Listen To Amid Country Star's Birthday

One of the most popular country artists, Maren Morris, turned a year older today. Born in Arlington, Texas, she has showcased herself as both a commercial success and a critic's favorite.

Cementing herself as one of the best in the past decade, Morris has been in demand for collaborations with her contemporary artists such as Hozier (Take Me To Church), Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, and Miranda Lambert, among others.

After releasing three studio albums on independent records in her late teens and early 20s, Morris relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a professional music career. Her debut mainstream single My Church was a super hit which earned her first Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance.

With her top 11 must-listen songs, let’s celebrate Morris on her 34th birthday.

‘My Church’ (2016)

Almost a decade after its release, My Church still resonates with the listeners. It marks Morris’s breakout hit that held its position on the Billboard Hot 100 for over eight weeks.

My Church was released as the first lead single from her major-label debut studio album Hero which went on to become one of her biggest hits.

The song talks about music being her sanctuary, her “church” and the universal thought of healing, finding solace, redemption, and a sense of belonging through music.

‘80s Mercedes’ (2016)

This song marks her second single from her debut album 80s Mercedes after My Church.

Morris co-wrote and co-produced the equally dynamic track with Busbee who also co-wrote My Church. The lyrics of the 80s Mercedes are an example of Morris’s powerhouse storytelling.

Whoever loves to sing loudly and unapologetically with their windows down while driving, the catchy lyrics of 80s Mercedes can be a great choice, especially the line “I’m a ‘90s baby in my ‘80s Mercedes.”

‘Rich’ (2016)

Co-written by Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz, Rich is yet another hit single from her album Hero.

While most of her songs from this album are a take on love, the song Rich is a sassy and tongue-in-cheek humor where she flips her relationship into a luxurious life. The lyrics of the song suggest how she would be rich if she exchanged dimes every time she was scorned

For example, “If I had a dime every time that you crossed my mind/ Well, I'd basically be sitting on a big ass pile of dimes” or “all the times that you make my heart feel cheap I might as well have won the lottery.”

‘Once’ (2016)

The song Once also from her album Hero talks about the bittersweet nostalgia of a love that is not there anymore. It talks about the reminiscence and longing for a past love.

What makes the heartbreaking song with lyrics such as “When it's all said and done, don't forget that you loved me once” therapeutic is Morris’s soulful voice.

‘I Could Use a Love Song’ (2017)

This song from Hero album is for all the people out there who have failed in relationships and often think to themselves “I could use a love song.”

The song talks about looking out for hope in love in the future if you are heartbroken at the moment. “Yeah it’s hurting but it ain’t dead.”

The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and earned Morris yet another Grammy nomination.

‘The Bones’ (2019)

The Bones is a part of Morris’s second studio album Girl which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020. She received yet another Grammy nomination for the song and also won three Country Music Association awards.

When the lyrics go like “The house don't fall when the bones are good,” the song talks about how a strong relationship can weather all the highs and lows of life.

The Hozier remix of the song makes it even more soulful.

‘Girl’ (2019)

Co-written by Sarah Aarons, Girl is a song Moris recorded for her second studio album of the same name. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart that year.

The song talks about how it feels to be a woman. One of Morris’s most empowering songs, it celebrates a woman’s inner strength and the strength found in female solidarity.

‘To Hell & Back’ (2019)

From intricate wordplay to unfeigned storytelling To Hell & Back from her album Girl has everything that makes the song one of the best in recent country music and Morris one of the biggest country stars.

The song talks about a girl and boy who have been through hell and back and how he loves her with all her flaws.

‘Better than We Found It’ (2020)

Morris calls her 2020 single Better Than We Found It a “protest song” as she released the song amidst the chaos of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to write something to address exactly how I feel right now, and this came together pretty quickly. It’s a protest song. It’s the most American thing to protest, and protest songs have been so embedded in American culture: Bob Dylan, Nina Simone. I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period, and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope,” Morris said in a statement.

‘Chasing After You’ (2021)

Chasing After You is a collaboration between Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd. The song captures the push and pull of love.

It describes a turbulent relationship that the couple is unable to end, despite their best efforts.

‘Circles Around This Town’ (2022)

Circles Around This Town is part of Morris’s third studio album Humble Quest which she co-wrote along with her husband. The song receives two Grammy nominations.

The song is a piece of nostalgia that recounts her early career days in a small town with her hit songs.

"I hope that when listeners hear it, they can hear a bit of themselves in that story, even though it is mine," she said in an interview with CMT.

