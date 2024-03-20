Bryson Tiller Announces Self-Titled 4th Album And North American Tour; Deets Inside

Bryson Tiller, a Grammy-nominated artist, has announced his self-titled fourth album, which will be released on April 5 via RCA Records. The album follows his critically acclaimed debut album Trapsoul, which reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Tiller has revealed the sci-fi-esque album artwork and dropped the LP's first official single, Calypso.

Bryson Tiller is set to release his upcoming album, Bryson Tiller, on April 5 via Trapsoul/RCA Records. The album will define the next chapter in Tiller's career. The album, which combines trap, soulful R&B with fresh rap and pop elements, is expected to be a personal narrative that encapsulates Tiller's journey and sets a new standard for authenticity and emotional depth in his work. The album's first single, Calypso, has been released, and pre-orders are now open.

Tiller also revealed that he’s going back on the road for a 31-date North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, The Bryson Tiller Tour will begin on May 11 at Portland’s Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds and go through major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and more before wrapping at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash.

The Bryson Tiller Tour dates are mentioned below;

May 11 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

May 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

May 24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Jun 1 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jun 3 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG

Jun 6 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Jun 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jun 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Jun 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Jun 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Jun 16 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

Jun 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Jun 19 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jun 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Jun 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Jun 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jun 26 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jun 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Jul 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest*

Jul 11 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede*

Sep 21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

A brief about Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, he began his career in 2011 with his debut mixtape, Killer Instinct Vol. 1. He gained mainstream success following the release of his 2015 single Don't, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received septuple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Its success led to a recording contract with RCA Records, who issued Don't as the lead single for his debut studio album Trapsoul (2015), which entered the top ten of the Billboard 200.

He received triple platinum certification by the RIAA and spawned the follow-up singles Echange, which earned him a Grammy Award nomination and Sorry Not Sorry. His second studio album, True to Self (2017) debuted atop the Billboard 200. That same year, he guest featured alongside Rihanna on DJ Khaled's hit single Wild Thoughts, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. His third album, Anniversary (2020) likewise peaked within the top ten of the chart. His debut extended play (EP), A Different Christmas (2021)his first holiday album, which spawned the single Lonely Christmas and narrowly entered the Billboard 200.

Tiller has received multiple accolades, including two BET Awards for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist; and in March 2016, he received the key to the city from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. He received a total of three Grammy Award nominations, two of which for his work with singer H.E.R. on her 2018 single Could've Been and album Back of My Mind (2021).

