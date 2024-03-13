Rihanna Returns To Mom Duties After Performing In India; Meets A$AP Rocky And sons

The Barbadian singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen with their sons boarding a private jet in Milan, Italy. The 36-year-old singer wore a light grey hoodie and matching sweatpants as she and the 35-year-old rapper exited a large van before their flight.

She looked effortlessly stylish in a green and white trucker cap and ombré aviator sunglasses.

Rihana was also seen carrying a quilted leather handbag and a baguette-style tote with gold chain straps.

Rihanna rocks natural look with long brunette hair

The Diamonds singer Rihanna wore her long brunette hair down in a straight style and went makeup-free, highlighting her natural beauty. Her partner, Rocky, opted for casual attire, wearing a white graphic hoodie with a black vest design, khaki green pants, and black shoes.

Later, they were seen boarding the plane, with Rihanna carrying their oldest son, RZA Athelston, who is almost two years old.

Rihanna's packed career: Music, fashion, and beauty success

The Grammy Award winner balanced dating with a busy career, recording eight platinum albums, winning various music awards, touring, being a style icon, designing clothes, and launching Fenty Beauty.

Despite past relationships, she now hopes for a lasting connection with A$AP Rocky.

The couple had their first son, RZA Athelston, on May 13, 2022. Less than six months later, they welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, after co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show with Rihanna.

The celebrated pop-star told British Vogue before revealing her bump last year, “I'm open to anything. I'd like to have more kids, but I'll accept whatever God has planned for me.”

Couple dating for over 3 Years

The couple began dating over three years ago and made their relationship official in summer 2020. Their friendship blossomed into romance during Rocky's time on Rihanna's Diamond Tour in 2013.

Rihanna recently went to India to perform at the wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This performance marked Rihanna's first major live show since her Super Bowl performance last year and her first full concert in eight years.

MailOnline reported she was paid $6.33 million for a 90-minute set.

However, fans seem to criticise Rihanna on X (formerly known as Twitter) after footage of her on stage surfaced, saying she didn't bring her best performance.

Rihana expresses love for India, and plans to return

In one clip, she sang 'We Found Love,' her 2011 hit with Calvin Harris, but barely danced.

Still, Rihanna delivered an impressive 19-song setlist featuring her biggest hits like B**** Better Have My Money, Work, All of the Lights, and Diamonds.

She left Jamnagar early Saturday morning and told reporters she can't wait to be back.

"I love India," she said before boarding her plane. "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show for eight years, so I want to come back."

