What Did Tish Cyrus Say About Miley Cyrus Calling Out Grammys Crowd During 'Flowers' Performance? Find Out

Tish Cyrus said that she was so glad that Miley Cyrus tried to get the 2024 Grammy Awards audience on their feet during her Flowers performance.

Tish Cyrus is glad Miley Cyrus called out the Grammys crowd

On Thursday's episode of Tish Cyrus and her daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast, Sorry We're Stoned with special guest Wiz Khalifa, Tish spoke about the pride she had for her daughter Miley Cyrus, during her Grammys performance. The topic came up as Khalifa was praising Miley's confidence at the awards show this year.

"That confidence, like, it comes out, too. Like, how she got on stage and was like 'Oh, y'all gonna act like y'all don't know that song?' Somebody who wasn't confident wouldn't be able to do that. But she has your voice in her head telling her, 'You got a trophy. It don't matter what these people [think]," he told Tish.

"I was so glad she did that because you know how it is at a lot of L.A. s---. It's like you're too cool for school to get up, and you know you want to get up and dance. So, I was so glad she called it out," Tish told Khalifa.

Khalifa said that it made him super excited to see Miley Cyrus call out the crowd. "It made me happy as a performer. I always loved her performances. Her voice is amazing, her attitude is amazing," Khalifa said.

Advertisement

He continued, "I was telling somebody how difficult it is to perform in those environments because it's so stiff and like everybody's just staring at you. And when you perform, you've gotta get in your zone. You've gotta be in the holy ghost, you've gotta be feelin' it. You've gotta be able to roll your eyes and crack a smile, and she did that. She made the room uncomfortable by being herself, and that was the best performance that she could have gave. Yeah, it was really good."

Tish said Miley had "such a buzz" after the Grammys. "It's not because she won the Grammys, I think it is truly how she made people feel in the room. It was completely just Miley. Honestly, Miley like blows everything off, like it's no biggie. I literally was emotional for like two days because the feeling in the rooms at those things can be so weird, but in that moment when Miley was on stage, the room felt like one. And I'm like, 'Oh, she just won,'" explained the mother of Miley Cyrus.

More about Tish Cyrus

Tish Cyrus, an American manager and producer, has been managing her daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus since their careers began. She is also the owner and president of Hopetown Entertainment, a privately-owned television and film production company.

Cyrus has produced films starring her daughter Miley Cyrus. She was the executive producer of The Last Song, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. She starred in the TV show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, which launched on May 25, 2017.

Before her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus, she had two children, Brandi Glenn Cyrus and Trace Dempsey Cyrus, both of whom were born during her previous relationship. Both of these children were adopted by Billy Ray after she married him. In 1992, Tish gave birth to her third child, Miley Ray Cyrus (born Destiny Hope Cyrus), with Billy Ray Cyrus. On December 28, 1993, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were legally married. She had her fourth child, Braison Chance Cyrus, in 1994. In 2000, she gave birth to her fifth child, Noah Lindsey Cyrus. In addition, she also gained one stepson, Christopher Cody Cyrus, from Billy Ray's previous relationship with South Carolina waitress Kristin Luckey.

Advertisement

On October 26, 2010, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Tish in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. In a statement made to PEOOLE the next day announcing the split, Billy Ray and Tish said, "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family... We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers." However, on March 18, 2011, Billy Ray announced on The View that he had dropped the divorce. On June 13, 2013, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, it was reported in July 2013 that they had gone to couples therapy and rekindled their relationship. In April 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce a second time, with the divorce papers revealing that the couple had been separated for more than two years.

In November 2022, Cyrus confirmed her relationship with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. They publicly announced their engagement via a post on Instagram in April 2023. They married in August 2023 in Malibu, California.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Thanks Everyone In Her Speech But Her Dad; Find Out About The Duo's Rocky Relationship