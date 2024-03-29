'She's A Powerhouse': Sheryl Crow Showers Praises On Taylor Swift, Lauds Pop Star For Reclaiming Her Work

In a recent interview, Folk Pop icon Sheryl Crow, 62, shared how much she admires Taylor Swift. She talked about the lessons she learned from Swift over the years and expressed that the Reputation singer is “a powerhouse.” She also lauded how she became an inspiration for artists by owning her work and re-recording her initial six albums.

Sheryl Crow's Appreciation for Taylor Swift

The Real Gone singer told Esquire, "I look at what Taylor Swift has done and think, 'She's a powerhouse.'" Crow further expressed how impressive it is that beyond her accomplishments as a 14-time Grammy winner, songwriter, and an outstanding performer, the superstar pop icon retaliated against Scooter Braun, 42, and reclaimed her work by re-recording the updated versions of her songs.

Crow added, "The fact that she came up with solutions for how to not allow her music to be a moneymaker for other people when she should be owning it." She further added the lesson she learned," You and you alone are responsible for your art."

Sheryl Crow's Take on the Music Industry for Women

The If It Makes You Happy singer spoke about how hard it is to be a woman in the male-dominated music industry. She shared, "There's not a handbook for how to navigate, as a woman, a business that is predominantly run by men." She continued, "Or for when you have a strong woman, how that challenges men and their feelings of importance."

Meanwhile, the Midnights singer was applauded for her re-recorded extended work for her fans. She met with massive success with this decision. The pop star was recently seen vacationing in the Bahamas with her beau Travis Kelce.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Fall From Swing on Their Bahamas Vacation? Exploring viral video