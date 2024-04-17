I Am: Celine Dion Documentary First Look OUT Now, OTT Release Date Revealed; See Here

The biggest update from the music industry is here! The iconic My Heart Will Go On singer's documentary is finally gearing up for its premiere date. Amazon MGM Studios has announced the release date for the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion which follows the singer's struggle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS). Fans can watch it exclusively on Prime Video starting June 25.

The documentary offers a candid glimpse into the legendary superstar's battle with a life-changing illness. It's also a tribute to her fans, celebrating the music that's been her solace and the strength of the human spirit, summarising the synopsis.

Céline Dion’s struggles with health

Celine Dion, the French-Canadian singer, bravely disclosed her recent diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder causing uncontrollable muscle spasms. In a heartfelt message in December 2022, she shared, "I've been battling health issues for a while now, and it's been tough to face these challenges and talk about my struggles... I regret to announce that I won't be able to continue my European tour in February as planned." Months later, the legendary singer is still seeking the right treatment.

Who's part of the I Am: Celine Dion's project?

I Am: Celine Dion is directed and produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor. Executive producers include Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, and Krista Wegener, with Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, and Julie Begey Seureau as producers. The project is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Vermilion Films in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

In a statement shared via Instagram when the documentary was announced in January, All By Myself singer Celine Dion said, “These past couple of years have been quite a challenge for me. From discovering my condition to learning to live with it, but not letting it define me.”

She further added, “As I work towards returning to performing, I've realized how much I've missed connecting with my fans. During this time away, I've decided to document this journey to raise awareness about this lesser-known condition and help others facing the same diagnosis.”

I Am: Celine Dion, the documentary about the Canadian singer's life, will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting June 25. It runs for 102 minutes (about 1 hour and 42 minutes).

