Black Mirror Season 7 On Its Way? Netflix Drops New Teaser

Our TUDUM screens are ready to host the future! As Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror renews the franchise for a seventh season, the Netflix event in London has also dropped more eggshells about the plot, cast, release date and relation to another show named USS Callister. What is the mystery all about? Find out.

When will Black Mirror season 7 come to Netflix?

While the date is not confirmed, an announcement video dropped the montage of giving us “six new stories” in the 7th season. It confirms towards the end that the show will be out in 2025. While the cast is expected to be the same, Netflix has hinted at this season being related to another Sci-fi show- USS Callister. Netflix event at Picturehouse Central Cinema and Cultural Space in London on March 14, 2024, saw these announcements live. The streaming giant said, “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.” This will be the sequel episode of season 4, where Daly makes a breakthrough in his game. There are high chances that Netflix has decided to experiment with the two Sci-fi flicks together. Daly is a recurring character in both the shows, hence establishing a link is easier. For Black Mirror season 7, we can expect the following cast to return;

Bryce Dallas Howard as Lacie

Hayley Atwell as Martha

Michaela Coel as Airline Stewardess

Jon Hamm as Matt

Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly

Toby Kebbell as Liam

How did fans react to the teaser drop on social media?

The announcement took the fans down a roller coaster ride. The year has already begun well for Netflix, and this announcement has just taken things a level above. On X, a user named Jarred The Great said, “Please make them like the first 3 seasons. The following seasons really didn’t have the same Black Mirror feel to them.” Another user named danny said, “THANK YOU BC THE NEW ONES WERE CHOPS😭😭😭” Some also appreciated the first season, or said they are waiting for 2025 already. On the other hand, a few disappointed fans also pointed out how it is still only March 2024 and the release is a year away. As fans wait to see the show hit the screen, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

