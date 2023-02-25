20 Best sci-fi series on Netflix according to their IMDb rating

Arguably, when it comes to the most underrated gems on Netflix, the science fiction series will certainly top the list. From legendary shows like The Flash to binge-worthy mystery Netflix original dramas like Stranger Things, science-fiction is a genre that offers complete entertainment. However, the genre has been expanding rapidly which makes picking the best sci-fi series on Netflix as hard as picking a needle from a haystack. That is precisely why this time we have done the heavy lifting for you and picked out only the finest sci-fi series on Netflix according to their IMDb rating. You’d be glad to know that we have managed to pick out shows that balance science-fiction shows with entertaining elements of romance, horror, thrill, and drama. In fact, every enlisted show is a complete package crammed with unique characters, a distinguished cast, and jaw-dropping elements to keep you on your toes. From mind-numbingly intriguing futuristic plots to tripping tales that compel you to doubt your reality, this list of the best science-fiction series on Netflix is not only entertaining to watch but also entails iconic shows that you will go back to time and again. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on for an ultimate list of the best sci-fi series on Netflix right now.

The ultimate list of the best sci-fi series on Netflix right now 1. Black Mirror (2011-2019)

Release Year: 2011 Created By: Charlie Brooker Black Mirror Star cast: Miley Cyrus, Rory Kinnear, Jon Hamm, Daniel Kaluuya Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-fi Episode Duration: 1h Black Mirror IMDb Rating: 8.8/10 OTT: Netflix When it comes to futuristic sci-fi series on Netflix, nothing beats Black Mirror. Every episode in the anthology series is a brand-new story that scrutinizes human reliance on technology. The show is a satire on how technology can be both a friend and a foe. The show was created back in 2011 and its episodes cover a number of elements along with sci-fi genres. This inventive show beautifully blends dark humor with horror that will definitely manage to make your jaw drop. Created by Charlie Brooker, the show features several cast members including Miley Cyrus, Rory Kinnear, Jon Hamm, and Daniel Kaluuya among several others. Although the show is beyond entertaining, it is pretty dark which will keep you glued to your screens. 2. Stranger Things (2016-present)

Release Year: 2016 Created By: The Duffer Brothers Stranger Things Star cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Episode Duration: 51m Stranger Things IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 OTT: Netflix Another sci-fi show that’s totally worth the hype is Stranger Things. The Netflix original show is set in the 80s and is equal parts mystery and masterpiece. The eerie ambiance of the show makes you feel like you’re watching a Stephen King novel and in just a few episodes you will be obsessed with the characters and the narration. The show features several intriguing elements that entail mystery and time travel. If you have decided to binge-watch the show in one night, which is hard to resist, you are definitely going to feel like the show is one prolonged film that’s broken down into episodes. Created by The Duffer Brothers, the show features, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gaten Matarazzo. So, what are you waiting for? Go on, binge away, the show will certainly not disappoint. 3. Dark (2017-2020)

Release Year: 2017 Created By: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese Dark Star cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 1h Dark IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 OTT: Netflix Dark is another science-fiction drama that will be a hit on your sci-fi watchlist. The show is undoubtedly one of the best shows on Netflix. The show is a complete saga that has everything from family drama, suspense, time travel, supernatural twists, and mysteries of all kinds. Set in a German town, the crime-drama mystery follows an intriguing storyline where a few children suddenly disappear. Their disappearance slowly unravels dark secrets. The show can be compared with Stranger Things, only it has more suspense and thrill that will keep you on the edge of your seats. The 2017 show is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese and stars Karoline Eichhorn, Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, and Maja Schöne. 4. Love, Death and Robots (2019-present)

Release Year: 2019 Created By: Tim Miller, David Fincher Love, Death and Robots Star cast: Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan North Genre: Animation, Short, Action Episode Duration: 15m Love, Death and Robots IMDb Rating: 8.4/10 OTT: Netflix This is one of the best sci-fi series on Netflix created by Tim Miller and David Fincher. The most interesting thing about this science-fiction anthology is, it is an animated series. Each episode is a storm of sci-fi elements that are written and directed by a different group of people. Anyone who loves sci-fi and is looking for a wide range of emotions concatenated to a sci-fi story; this one is for you. Right from romance to comedy, the 2019 anthology is a complete package when it comes to futuristic storytelling. 5. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Release Year: 2015 Created By: The Wachowski Sisters & J. Michael Straczynski Sense8 Star cast: Tuppence Middleton, Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, Brian J. Smith Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-fi Episode Duration: 1h Sense8 IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 OTT: Netflix Sense8 is another American sci-fi series on Netflix that was created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski. The 2015 show featured cast members that included Tina Desai, Jamie Clayton, Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Brian Smith, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Just like the show’s name represents, these actors play the role of eight people who are from diverse regions of the globe but all of them suddenly uncover that they are all "sensates." The title of the show comes from the word sensates which refers to humans who are emotionally and mentally linked. Along with the intriguing concept of sensates the show also features issues like sexuality, gender, politics, and most importantly empathy regardless of the differences. Trust us, the show will have you hooked in just one episode. 6. Travelers (2016-2018)

Release Year: 2016 Created By: Brad Wright Travelers Star cast: Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Patrick Gilmore Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Episode Duration: 45min Travelers IMDb Rating: 8/10 OTT: Netflix Another sci-fi series on Netflix that’s worth your time is Brad Wright’s Travelers. With time travel as its prime plot, this brilliant show also incorporates drama, mystery, and adventure. Starring Eric McCormack, Nesta Cooper, Patrick Gilmore, and MacKenzie Porter, this show features a group of people who travel back in time to protect the world from a world-ending occurrence. Interestingly, these Travelers travel back in time in the bodies of people in the present and are forced to live their lives as they strive to alter their destiny to save the world from ending. You must watch the show for a creative outlook on time travel and science fiction. 7. The Umbrella Academy (2019-present)

Release Year: 2019 Created By: Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater The Umbrella Academy Star cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Episode Duration: 1h The Umbrella Academy IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 OTT: Netflix Another Netflix original series we highly recommend for sci-fi lovers is The Umbrella Academy. The 2019 superhero show is a breath of fresh air. The show is created on the storyline of a graphic novel by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba that follows a tale of seven kids with remarkable powers. Interestingly, the seven kids are adopted by a man who equips and trains their powers to be superheroes. The show also features how unsettling upbringing separates them only to get back together. Watch the show for the best of science fiction elements along with time travel, mystery, drama, action, adventure, comedy, and so much more. 8. iZombie (2015-2019)

Release Year: 2015 Created By: Rob Thomas and Dianne Ruggiero iZombie Star cast: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama Episode Duration: 42 min iZombie IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 OTT: Netflix iZombie is a 2015 zombie show created by Rob Thomas and Dianne Ruggiero and stars Rose McIver, David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, and Robert Buckley. The storyline of the series is based on Chris Roberson and Michael Allred comic that follows the story of Liz played by Rose McIver. Liz is a medical resident with just the right professional and personal life until one unfortunate night when she transforms into a zombie. Interestingly, in spite of looking like a zombie, she feels, walks, talks, functions, thinks, and feels like a human but there is just one condition - she needs to keep feeding on human brains. Interestingly, since Liz is studying to become a medical professional she has quick access to the local morgue which gets her a steady supply. Watch the show to witness how by feeding on different human brains she temporarily incorporates different memories and personalities as well. 9. The OA (2016-2019)

Release Year: 2016 Created By: Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij The OA Star cast: Brit Marling, Scott Wilson, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Alice Krige Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery Episode Duration: 1h The OA IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 OTT: Netflix Another sci-fi show that’s definitely worth a watch is The OA. The trippy show will definitely make you want to binge-watch the entire show in one sitting. The storyline of the show revolves around a woman, Prairie Johnson, who suddenly disappeared only to come back after seven long years. The woman was blind when she disappeared but has somehow recovered her vision. Prairie calls herself the Original Angel which explains the title of the show The OA. Watch the show to witness how she enters another dimension with a number of mysteries and twists. It is the best sci-fi series on Netflix. 10. Alice in Borderland (2020-present)

Release Year: 2020 Created By: Shinsuke Sato (Director) Alice in Borderland Star cast: Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirô Murakami, Kento Yamazaki, Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 50min Alice in Borderland IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 OTT: Netflix Alice in Borderland is one of the finest science fiction thriller shows available on Netflix to stream. The intriguing storyline of the action drama is based on Haro Aso’s manga also called Alice in Borderland. Set in Tokyo, it revolves around a few young people in their twenties who compete in perilous games. If you liked Squid Games, you are going to love Alice in Borderland. Featuring a star cast that includes Kento Yamazaki, Nijirô Murakami, and Tao Tsuchiya, the show features the best cinematography and effects as well. We like to call it one of the best Netflix sci fi series. 11. Maniac (2018 Limited Series)

Release Year: 2018 Created By: Patrick Somerville Maniac Star cast: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-fi Episode Duration: 6h 26m (TV Mini-Series) Maniac IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 OTT: Netflix Starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux, this 2018 Limited Series called Maniac is one of the most innovative sci-fi series on Netflix. Although it is a science fiction show it’s crammed with a myriad of entertaining elements like adventure, dark comedy drama and so much more. The iconic show is created by Patrick Somerville, where Emma Stone plays the character of Cruella while Jonah Hill plays Superbad. The storyline of the show follows a tale of two strangers who are caught amidst a mysteriously mind-bending trial. The show is set in a futuristic New York City that’s stunningly created with mind-blowing visuals and intricate themes like mental illnesses, mortal interactions, and alternate realities. Watch the show if you are on the lookout for a thought-provoking science fiction show. 12. The 100 (2014-2020)

Release Year: 2014 Created By: Jason Rothenberg, based on the novel by Kass Morgan The 100 Star cast: Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Episode Duration: 43 min The 100 IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 OTT: Netflix Another show that boasts sci-fi elements in its storyline is CW 2014 show titled The 100. Set in a post-apocalyptic premise the show will surely hook you in a few episodes. The fantasy drama follows a story of 100 young delinquents who arrive on a post-nuclear earth after being rescued from a dying spaceship with the aim to check if the earth is inhabitable once again. The interesting storyline follows a brand-new microcosmic world that begins to grow. The show is created by Jason Rothenberg and is based on a novel by Kass Morgan. It features a stellar cast that includes actors like Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, and Marie Avgeropoulos. It is one of the best sci fi shows on Netflix. 13. The Flash (2014-present)

Release Year: 2014 Created By: Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Andrew Kreisberg The Flash Star cast: Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Rick Cosnett Genre: Action Adventure, Drama Episode Duration: 43m The Flash IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 OTT: Netflix When it comes to sci-fi series, this one’s certainly a classic. The show is heavily based on the infamous comic book called The Flash. This iconic CW superhero show features plenty of elements like time travel, alternate universes, and so much more. The show’s theme is the perfect blend of fun and light elements along with dark and complex themes. Watch the show to witness the best of Barry Allen played by Grant Gustin. Allen aka The Flash has the power of super speed which helps him fight a myriad of superpowered villains. If you like superheroes and sci-fi, this show has to be on your watchlist. 14. Lost in Space (2018-2021)

Release Year: 2018 Created By: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless Lost in Space Star cast: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family Episode Duration: 1h Lost in Space IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 OTT: Netflix With an IMDb rating of 7.3/10, this 2018 show is a modern take on the classic 1965 TV series also titled Lost in Space. The storyline features a fascinating tale of the Robinson family who attempts to inhabit a new planet. The show takes an interesting turn when the family is stranded on a strange planet which is where they uncover a robotic unfamiliar creature who was bizarre at first but gradually begins to bond with the family. Created by Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless, the show features actors including Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, and Maxwell Jenkins. If you like space and science fiction, this show has to be your next pick. It is indeed the best space sci-fi series on Netflix. 15. Manifest (2018-2022)

Release Year: 2018 Created By: Jeff Rake Manifest Star cast: Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Athena Karkanis, Josh Dallas Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-fi Episode Duration: 43m Manifest IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 OTT: Netflix Manifest is a 2018 Netflix show that would literally keep you on your toes with its storyline. The show is created by Jeff Rake and features stars like Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Athena Karkanis, and Josh Dallas. With a rating of 7.1, the show features a story of a set of passengers on a flight. The storyline takes the most interesting turn when their flight experiences sudden turbulence. While the people on the flight feel they landed in a couple of minutes, everyone on earth believes they have been missing for over five years. True to the fact, the people on the flight did not age at all while the people on earth are five years ahead. Watch the show to uncover the mystery behind this supernatural occurrence. Go on, binge on the show for the best weekend of your life. 16. Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022)

Release Year: 2016 Created By: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Phil Klemmer Legends of Tomorrow Star cast: Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Episode Duration: 42m Legends of Tomorrow IMDb Rating: 6.8/10 OTT: Netflix Starring Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, and Franz Drameh, this action-adventure drama is created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer. CW’s Legends of Tomorrow has the best storyline ever. With the perfect blend of jaw-dropping adventures and overarching anti-heroes, the magical show features elements like time travel, action, adventure, drama and so much more. Go on stream this show on Netflix right away for a dynamic storyline that keeps you hooked. 17. The Imperfects (2022-present)

Release Year: 2022 Created By: Shelley Eriksen, Dennis Heaton The Imperfects Star cast: Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Italia Ricci Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama Episode Duration: 45m The Imperfects IMDb Rating: 6.4/10 OTT: Netflix Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton with a star cast including Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, and Italia Ricci, The Imperfects is one of the best sci-fi shows that feature quirky elements like action, adventure, and whatnot. The storyline of the show features the tale of three young characters who strive to preserve human civilization from monsters, all that while looking for a scientist whose experiments gave rise to the monsters. One of the best sci-fi series that features monsters. We highly recommend The Imperfects if you enjoyed watching The Boys or The Umbrella Academy. 18. Black Lightning (2017-2021)

Starring Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, and Christine Adams, the show is created by Salim Akil. Black Lightning is another CW series that features the story of a black family. Yes, it also boasts another superhero tale but it’s beyond basic. The show features extraordinary elements like race and politics which don't seem forced or preachy. The first season of the sci-fi series highlights the character of Jefferson Pierce who is the principal of Garfield High School in Georgia. Interestingly, he used to be a superhero called Black Lightning around nine years ago. The show features the life of a retired superhero which is definitely a novel concept. 19. The I-Land (2019 Mini-Series)

Release Year: 2019 Created By: Anthony Salter The I-Land Star cast: Natalie Martinez, Ronald Peet, Kate Bosworth, Sibylla Deen Genre: Adventure, Drama, Mystery Episode Duration: 4h 41m (Mini-Series) The I-Land IMDb Rating: 4.6/10 OTT: Netflix Created by Anthony Salter, The I-Land features Natalie Martinez, Ronald Peet, Kate Bosworth, and Sibylla Deen. The science-fiction show is a Netflix miniseries that features the best of adventure, drama, and mystery. The storyline of the show features 10 people who are stuck on a deserted island. However, the interesting part is none of them actually remembers their identity and how they reached the island. Watch the show to witness how a group of strangers with no memories at all survive on the island and reach back to their normal lives. 20. Resident Evil (2022-present)

Release Year: 2022 Created By: Andrew Dabb Resident Evil Star cast: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-fi Episode Duration: 1h Resident Evil IMDb Rating: 4.1/10 OTT: Netflix One of the best sci-fi shows ever created, Resident Evil features a storyline with multiple timelines that are interestingly connected. One of the timelines features the year 2022 and narrates the story of twins Billie played by Siena Agudong and Jade played by Tamara Smart. The fourteen-year-olds move to New Raccoon City where they begin to uncover a dangerous secret about a deadly virus. The other timeline is set in the year 2036 that features a world that the virus destroyed. The above list of best sci-fi series on Netflix features the best of superheroes, action-adventure, mystery, suspense, horror, and even a touch of dark comedy. We promise there is something for everyone. In fact, from classics like The Flash to Netflix originals like Dark and Stranger Things, the above list will serve as the perfect inspiration for a binge party. All you need is a big bucket of popcorn and you are good to go because this list of sci-fi series is not only a must-watch but it includes shows that you will definitely go back to time and again. We highly recommend that you bookmark this page for next time, to satisfy the sci-fi lover that resides in you. If you have read so far, you are going to be glad because we have also curated a bonus list of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Hulu. 1. The Last of Us (2023– ) IMDb rating: 9.2 2. Star Trek: Picard (2020–2023) IMDb rating: 7.3 3. Arcane (2021– ) IMDb rating: 9 4. The Boys (2019– ) IMDb rating: 8.7 5. The Mandalorian (2019– ) IMDb rating:8.7 6.Three-Body (2023– ) IMDb rating: 7.9 7. Severance (2022– ) IMDb rating: 8.7 8. Andor (2022– ) IMDb rating: 8.4 9. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021– ) IMDb rating:7.8 10. Doctor Who (2005– ) IMDb rating: 8.6 11. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (2023– ) IMDb rating: 7 12. Westworld (2016–2022) IMDb rating:8.5 13. Extraordinary (2023– ) IMDb rating:7.9 14. American Horror Story (2011– ) IMDb rating:8 15. Lost (2004–2010) IMDb rating:8.3 16. The X-Files (1993–2018) IMDb rating:8.6 17. The Ark (2023– ) IMDb rating: 3.7 18. Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–1994) IMDb rating: 8.7 19. The Book of Boba Fett (2021– ) IMDb rating: 7.3 20. Rick and Morty (2013– ) IMDb rating: 9.1 21. The Handmaid's Tale (2017– ) IMDb rating: 8.4 22. La Brea (2021– ) IMDb rating: 5.7 23. The Peripheral (2022– ) IMDb rating: 7.7 24. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2023– ) IMDb rating:7.6 25. Fear the Walking Dead (2015–2023) IMDb rating:6.8 26. Loki (2021– ) IMDb rating:8.2 27. Fringe (2008–2013) IMDb rating:8.4 28. The Sandman (2022– ) IMDb rating: 7.7 29. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013–2020) IMDb rating: 7.5 30. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022– ) 8.2 31. My Hero Academia (2016– ) IMDb rating: 8.4 32. Harley Quinn (2019– ) IMDb rating: 8.5 33. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) IMDb rating: 5.2 34. Quantum Leap (2022– ) IMDb rating: 5.7 35. The Orville (2017– ) IMDb rating: 8 36. 1899 (2022) IMDb rating: 7.4 37. Star Trek: Discovery (2017– ) IMDb rating: 7 38. The Expanse (2015–2022) IMDb rating: 8.5 39. Smallville (2001–2011) IMDb rating: 7.5 40. For All Mankind (2019– ) IMDb rating: 8 41. Titans (2018–2023) IMDb rating: 7.6 42. Person of Interest (2011–2016) IMDb rating: 8.5 43. Arrow (2012–2020) IMDb rating: 7.5 44. From (2022– ) IMDb rating: 7.6 45. Supergirl (2015–2021) IMDb rating: 6.2 46. Halo (2022– ) IMDb rating: 7.1 47. Star Trek (1966–1969) IMDb rating: 8.4 48. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993–1999) IMDb rating: 8.1 49. Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007) IMDb rating: 8.4 50. Star Trek: Voyager (1995–2001) IMDb rating: 7.8

