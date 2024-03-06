Who Is Angourie Rice? Know More About The Australian Actress Having Her Hollywood Breakthrough With Mean Girls

Angourie Rice is having a breakthrough Hollywood moment, despite having been in so many things. Her role as Cady Heron in this year’s Mean Girls has shot her into the stratosphere, but she didn’t come out of nowhere. Rice has been working with A-listers since she was 13 and played Ryan Gosling’s daughter in the buddy action comedy The Nice Guys, which also stars Russell Crowe and Margaret Qualley.

Who is Angourie Rice?

Angourie Rice is an Australian actress. She began her career as a child actress, coming to attention for her roles in These Final Hours (2013) and The Nice Guys (2016). She played Betty Brant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). For her starring role in Ladies in Black (2018), she won the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In 2024, she starred as Cady Heron in the musical film Mean Girls.

Rice's television credits include the Black Mirror episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too (2019), the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown (2021) and the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me (2023).

Rice began her career in Perth, Western Australia, with several short films and Australian television credits. In 2012, Rice gained industry attention at just eleven years old with her lead role in Zak Hilditch's short Transmission, for which she won the Best Actress award at the St Kilda Short Film Festival.

In 2013, Rice made her feature film debut with apocalyptic thriller film These Final Hours. She later appeared in animated film Walking with Dinosaurs, The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Worst Year of My Life Again, and Mako: Island of Secrets. In 2016, she starred as Holly March in The Nice Guys, and in Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows as Tegan. In 2017, she played Eliza Wishart in the Australian adaptation of Jasper Jones and Jane in The Beguiled.

Rice played Betty Brant in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. She reprised the part, this time in a more significant role, in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. She reprised the role again in the web series The Daily Bugle, and yet again in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In 2018, Rice starred in Every Day and won an AACTA award for Best Lead Actress in the Australian film adaptation of Ladies in Black. She also starred in the Season 5 finale of Black Mirror alongside Miley Cyrus. In 2021, Rice was listed in Variety magazine's 'Actors to Watch' and 'Power of Young Hollywood' lists. She played Siobhan in Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet and worked to tone down her Australian accent.

In April 2022, Rice was cast to star alongside Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. In December 2022, Rice was cast as Cady Heron in the film-adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on the 2004 hit film alongside Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, and Jaquel Spivey, which was released in theatres on 12 January 2024.

Inspired from her current book club activities, she runs the podcast The Community Library with an aim to democratise critical reading skills. The podcast began in 2019. She co-wrote Stuck Up & Stupid with her mother, Kate Rice. The book was shortlisted for the 2024 Young Adult Indie Book Award.

About 2024 Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a 2024 American teen musical comedy film directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. from a screenplay by Tina Fey. It is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by Mark Waters's 2004 comedy film, both written by Fey and based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes. It stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christopher Briney. Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles from the original film.

Paramount Pictures announced the film's development in January 2020, with Fey returning to write the screenplay and serve as a producer alongside Lorne Michaels, who produced the 2004 film. Composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin returned to rework their songs from the stage musical, while Richmond also composed the film's score. Casting began in December 2022. Principal photography took place in New Jersey between March and April 2023.

Mean Girls premiered in New York City on January 8, 2024, and was released theatrically in the United States by Paramount Pictures on January 12. It grossed over $104 million against a $36 million budget and received mixed reviews from critics.

