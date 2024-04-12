Brandy Norwood, known for her role as the first Black Disney princess, returns to the magical world of Cinderella after twenty-six years.

What is Descendants: The Rise of Red about?

In the latest Disney Descendants movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red, the story takes us back to Auradon Prep, where Uma, a former Villain Kid, is now the headmaster. Uma invites Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, to join the school.

The official synopsis of the movie read, "Descendants: The Rise of Red' follows Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's daughter, as they team up to undo a coup against Auradon. Starring Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe, the film explores their journey to alter the villainous legacy of Red's mother"

The Queen of Hearts, holding a grudge against Cinderella, plans revenge and starts a coup against Auradon. Red teams up with Chloe, Cinderella's daughter, to travel back in time and change the event that turned Red's mother into a villain.

Morgan Dudley to play Ella in Descendants: The Rise of Red

Morgan Dudley will take on the role of Ella, depicting a young Cinderella from the past who is characterized by her straightforward and practical nature, along with a hint of resentment towards her wicked stepmother.

Brandy reprises her iconic role as Cinderella, known for her elegant, warm, and kind-hearted demeanor, as she guides her daughter with a gentle and nurturing touch. In an exclusive interview, she told Essence,

“Stepping into a new set of Cinderella’s glass slippers after all these years feels like a true homecoming, I’m so thrilled to be a part of the next chapter for Auradon. I’m most excited about seeing the next generation step into these iconic roles.”

Brandy further said, “Morgan Dudley is an incredible talent, and I have no doubt she’ll bring her magic to ‘Ella.’ It’s been an honor to be a part of the Descendants legacy, and I can’t wait for fans to see how the new story unfolds!”

The movie premieres on July 12 on Disney+ and will be shown again on August 9th on Disney Channel.

