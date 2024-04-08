Prepare for a cinematic reunion as Woody and Buzz gear up for a comeback! Disney has announced that Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5 gets exciting updates from Disney

This exciting announcement comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed plans for the sequel back in February 2023. The studio hopes Toy Story 5 will reinvigorate the franchise following the lukewarm response to the 2022 spinoff, Lightyear, featuring Chris Evans as the voice.

Toy Story has been a beloved franchise since its inception in 1995, with the most recent installment grossing over $1 billion at the box office in 2019. Tom Hanks voices Woody, while Tim Allen brings Buzz Lightyear to life. The release of Toy Story 5 is part of a series of updates to Disney's movie calendar. But that's not all, here are more exciting announcements from Disney.

Release dates Moana, The Mandalorian & Grogu and Tron: Ares

In addition to Toy Story 5, Disney has shifted Dwayne Johnson’s live-action remake of Moana to July 10, 2026, and scheduled the animated sequel, Moana 2, for November 27, 2024. It's poised to go up against Universal’s Wicked.

The highly anticipated Star Wars feature, The Mandalorian & Grogu, is set to premiere on May 22, 2026. This film holds significant importance for Lucasfilm as it marks the return of Star Wars to the big screen for the first time since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

While Disney has been focusing on streaming shows, they are now bringing Star Wars back to its cinematic roots. Directed by Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, and starring Pedro Pascal, this movie promises to be a thrilling addition to the Star Wars saga.

Disney has also unveiled the release date for Tron: Ares, slated to debut on October 10, 2025. Serving as a standalone sequel to the iconic Tron films of 1982 and 2010, Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto and Greta Lee and is directed by Joachim Ronning. Additionally, The Amateur, featuring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, has been rescheduled from November 8, 2024, to April 11, 2025.

Bob Iger emphasized Disney's commitment to its iconic brands. Get ready for more movie magic from Disney as Toy Story 5 and other exciting projects hit the big screen!

