Cinderella Castle, one of Disney's most famous attractions, is 189 feet tall and stands out for its façade, spires, and turrets that blend many architectural styles. Since its opening in 1971, the famous structure has remained there.

Was Disney World's Cinderella Castle really on fire?

On the other hand, a video that seemed to show smoke billowing from the castle went viral online. The viral TikTok video that appeared to show smoke rising from Cinderella Castle instantly alarmed Disney fans, who thought the castle had burned down.

Here's the truth:

It has been discovered that the news was made up by the satirical website Mouse Trap story. The false data has since then spread swiftly throughout the internet.

The news was initially posted on Instagram by Mouse Trap News. But if you read on, you'll see that they humorously assert that even though Disney had planned to move the castle, fans objected, so they set it on fire on purpose to take it down and replace it with a Spirit Halloween or Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated store.

The website's bio makes it rather clear that it is "the world's best satire and parody site. It wrote, "We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

But soon after, the story was denied, and a lot of others on social media and Disney World employees also rejected the incorrect information, highlighting how untrustworthy the source was.

About Cinderella Castle

Cinderella Castle is one of the most photographed buildings in the world since it is frequently the backdrop for family portraits, stage plays, parades, and fireworks! It was influenced by several European castles, most notably Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria. It is located in Magic Kingdom, one of Walt Disney World's four theme parks, at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

