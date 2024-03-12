Breaking Bad Prequel Better Call Saul Set To Air Hindi-Dubbed Version; Deets Inside

Following the massive success of Breaking Bad in Hindi, the show's successful prequel Better Call Saul is also set to air a Hindi-dubbed version on Zee Cafe, a pioneer in bringing foreign language content to Hindi-speaking audiences. After successfully airing the Hindi-dubbed version of the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad last August, the channel will now delight fans with the premiere of its highly anticipated prequel, Better Call Saul, starting April 1, 10 PM, onwards.

When and Where Will Better Call Saul Hindi-dubbed Version air?

The Hindi-dubbed Version of Better Call Saul will premiere on Zee Cafe on April 1 and air to Indian audiences 10 PM (IST) onwards.

The announcement of Better Call Saul in Hindi has sent waves of excitement across social media platforms. Ever since the show dropped it's Hindi-dubbed teaser, fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into the iconic character Saul Goodman in their native language.

The series has already sparked discussions, comments, and numerous fan-made videos, indicating the fervent anticipation among viewers.

About Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul serves as a prequel to the groundbreaking series Breaking Bad, delving into the evolution of Jimmy McGill, a struggling lawyer, into the shrewd and morally complex attorney Saul Goodman. Set within the same universe as Breaking Bad, the show offers a deep dive into Jimmy's journey, his encounters with ethical dilemmas, and his eventual embrace of his alter ego. With a rich tapestry of characters and intricately woven storytelling, Better Call Saul has garnered acclaim for its depth and seamless connection to its predecessor.

The addition of Better Call Saul to Zee Café's lineup reinforces the channel's commitment to offering diverse and compelling content to its audience. By catering to the preferences of both Breaking Bad enthusiasts and newcomers alike, the channel aims to captivate viewers with the allure of powerful characters and gripping narratives.

Therefore, tune into Zee Cafe to witness the Better Call Saul saga unfold in Hindi from next month onwards

