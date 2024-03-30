'Breaking The Mold': Bachelorette Jenn Tran Reveals Why Chose Not To Film Her Season At Bachelor Mansion

Imagine a new chapter in the world of love and romance, where tradition meets a bold new twist. Meet Jenn Tran, the new Bachelorette who is ready to make history. She’s the first Asian-American lead of the ABC dating series and a physician assistant student breaking stereotypes. Tran recently shared why she decided to share things by not filming night one of her season at the iconic Bachelor Mansion. Let’s dive into why Jean decided to stay from tradition and how she is making history in the world of reality TV romance.

Choosing a new beginning

Instead of the usual Bachelor Mansion, season 21 of The Bachelorette, will start its journey at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. Jenn Tran, the trailblazing Bachelorette sees this change as an opportunity to break the mould and embrace new beginnings.

The history in making

Instead of kicking off the journey to find love at the familiar Bachelor Mansion, Jenn has decided to switch things up. In her own words to Entertainment Tonight, she shared her excitement about breaking traditions: “I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we’re really breaking the mold this season. I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold… I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

During the Monday’s After the Final Rose special, Jenn expressed her excitement about making history as the first Asian American Bachelorette. “I hope I find my person someone that I truly can have fun,” she shared.

The dream destinations

Tran, known for her adventurous spirit, is eager to explore new horizons. After the first night at Hummingbird Nest Ranch, Jenn, and her suitors will travel to different countries like Australia and New Zealand. Jenn loves adventure, so she’s thrilled to explore new places and create lasting memories with the men vying for her heart.

Having dreamt of visiting Africa her whole life, Jenn revealed her ultimate destination. “I’ve always wanted to go to Africa my whole life. I love animals and I would to go out in the sanctuaries, go on lots of safari rides, all that stuff. So maybe that’s in the cards,” she explained.

Jenn is thrilled at the prospect of globe-trotting during her quest for love. “I’m so excited, as a Sagittarius, we love to travel, we love to be independent, we love to do crazy things. I don’t know where we’re going yet, but I can’t wait to find out,” she shared eagerly.

To the men competing for her love, Jenn had a message: “This experience is crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their hearts to this because that’s what I did and I got so much out of it. You know, it didn’t end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it… I hope that they are ready to have some frickin fun.”

The Bachelorette is all set to hit the screens in July, exclusively on ABC.

