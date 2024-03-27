Who Is Jenn Tran? All You Need To Know About The First Asian-American Lead Of The Bachelorette Season 21

Jenn Tran made history recenty after being named the lead of the latest upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The popular reality show which will premiere it's 21st season soon is going to be led by Jenn. She is the first Asian-American lead of the show in its 22 year run and is set to make her mark in the show's history.

Who is Jenn Tran?

After making her way to the 7th week of The Bachelor season 28, Jenn Tran was offered the chance to lead The Bachelorette season 21 after the runner up of The Bachelor Daisy Kent declined to be the show's lead for the new season. This made the makers call on stage, Jenn Tran who was eliminated back in week seven. She was named the first Asian-American lead of the show, and will be continuing her search for the true love of her life.

Tran is a 26 year old physician assistant student who will be leading the show in its upcoming season. She is from Miami, Florida.

"I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise," Tran revealed about her nomination. "Growing up, I've always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. And I feel like it was really sparse. Any time Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype, and I felt really boxed in by that because I was like, 'I don't see myself on screen. I don't see myself as a main character.'"

Jenn Tran's time at The Bachelor

Jenn Tran was one of the girls who were vying for the attention of The Bachelor season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei. She even made it till the seventh week but was unfortunately eliminated then. During her time on The Bachelor, viewers got to know Tran better and even discovered a lot about her home life.

"I've been in a few bad relationships in the past, and I definitely went through periods where I thought that I was never going to be loved and I'd never find anybody. And that's because of the way I grew up with my family," Jenn Tran revealed in the Season 28's episode 3.

Jenn also revealed about her tumultuous family life, as in how her dad and mom are separated and about not being able to maintain a good relationship with her dad.

