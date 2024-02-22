'Bring Your Bump to Work Edition': Jenna Dewan Flaunts Pregnancy In New Pic From The Rookie Set

Imagine stepping onto the bustling set of The Rookie, surrounded by cameras, lights, and the excitement of creating something magical for television. Now picture Jeena Dewan, the talented actress known for her roles in movies and TV shows, standing in the midst of it all, her baby bump on full display. Recently, Dewan shared a glimpse into this vibrant scene with her fans, capturing the essence of motherhood and work seamlessly intertwining. Let’s delve into the heartwarming moments captured by Dewan as she proudly showcases her pregnancy journey while filming for The Rookie.

Pregnancy glow on set

In a heartwarming series of Instagram photos, Jeena Dewan showcased her radiant pregnancy glow during filming for The Rookie. The 43-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child, shared the excitement with her followers as she flaunted her expecting with her followers as she flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a cozy two-piece sweat set.

Supportive colleagues

Despite her busy schedule, Dewan expressed gratitude for the supportive environment on set. During a recent panel at the TCA Winter press tour, she highlighted the camaraderie among her co-stars and how they embraced her pregnancy journey with open arms. Her colleagues, including writer Alexi Hawley, ensured that Dewan’s pregnancy was seamlessly integrated into the show.

Jeena Dewan continues to dazzle with her impeccable pregnancy style. Recently spotted in New York City, Dewan effortlessly rocked two distant looks that showcased her fashion prowess. From a chic black skirt paired with a white top to a snug white turtleneck bodysuit complemented by silver cowboy boots and a camel coat, Dewan proves that pregnancy can be both stylish and comfortable.

Wedding plans amidst pregnancy

Dewan, who shares a son, Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee and a daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, radiates happiness as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her third child. Despite the challenges of juggling between two kids, while carrying another one, Dewan remains optimistic and cherishes the support of her loved ones.

Jeena Dewan and Steve Kazee’s love story began with a chance encounter in 2012 when Dewan saw Kazee performing in the Broadway show Once. However, it wasn’t until later, after Dewan’s split from Channing Tatum, that they reconnected. In 2018, they made their relationship official and in 2020 they got engaged.

Their joy multiplied when they welcomed their first child together Callum Michael. Callum joined big sister Everly Elizabeth Maiselle, Dewan’s daughter with Tatum. And now the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child together.

While focussing on her growing family, Dewan and Kazee also gradually plan their wedding. Despite the hectic schedules, Dewan assures fans that they are taking steps towards their big day and are grateful for the love and support from their families.

