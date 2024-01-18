Is Jenna Dewan pregnant with her baby no 3 with fiancée Steve Kazee? The model reveals

Jenna Dewan is all set to expand her family with the arrival of her Baby no 3!

The 43-year-old actress recently revealed that she's expecting her third child. This will be her second child with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. In an Instagram video, she showed off her growing baby bump. In the Reel, Dewan's fiancé Steve Kazee sits in a chair by the bathtub and sings while playing the guitar.

Dewan smiles as she lies in a bubble bath and lets the camera pan over her nude belly while she hears Kazee sing. She captioned the video, "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??"

Dewan already has a three-year-old son named Callum, whom she shares with Kazee. She also has a 10-year-old daughter named Everly with her 43-year-old ex Channing Tatum. In March 2020, Dewan and Kazee welcomed Callum, their first child together, one month after announcing their engagement.

Even after their engagement in February 2020, Dewan and Kazee have not yet married, although she informed Us Weekly in 2023 that they had chosen a venue. It was first rumored that Kazee and Dewan were dating in October 2018, which was around six months after Tatum's divorce was announced.

Advertisement

Who is Jenna Dewan's fiancé Steve Kazee?

Kazee is an actor who has appeared in Nashville and Shameless on television. Most famously, he was the 2012 recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Once. His other theatre credits include workshops for the most recent Pretty Woman Broadway production as well as Spamalot.

ALSO READ: ‘As angry as I’d ever seen her’: Was The Late Queen Elizabeth Against Harry and Meghan Markle Naming their Daughter Lilibet? Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe