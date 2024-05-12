Find Out About 10 New Celebrity Moms Celebrating Their First Mother's Day

As we all celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day, we present to you all 10 new celebrity moms who have recently embraced their transition to motherhood and celebrate their very first Mother’s Day as mothers themselves.

Find out who these 10 mamas are as they rejoice their first Mother’s Day in the company of their beloved toddlers.

10) Whitney Cummings

Cummings announced the arrival of her baby boy via Instagram in December 2023. Though it’s still unknown as to who is the father of Cummings’ son, the stand-up comedian hardly bothers herself with these details.

Announcing the arrival of her son, Cummings wrote, “3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.” The caption followed a beautiful picture that featured the tiny hands of Cummings' baby boy, named Henry.

9) Naomi Osaka

The renowned tennis star, Naomi Osaka, welcomed a baby girl to this world along with her rapper boyfriend Cordae back in July 2023. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion announced the arrival of her baby girl through her Instagram as she enjoyed a princess-themed baby shower. The couple named their daughter Shai, as Osaka looked forward to enjoying her first Mother’s Day with her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

8) Chloe Bridges

Chloe Bridges and her hubby Adam DeVine announced the arrival of their little prince on February 16, 2024. The Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam actress penned down an emotional Instagram post, sharing a heartwarming picture of her and Adam along with their baby, named Beau DeVine. “Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger,” she shared.

ALSO READ: 'They Know Me': Drew Barrymore Shares 'Favorite' Mother's Day Gift She Received From Her Daughters

7) Ashley Olsen

In August 2023 the reports emerged that Ashely Olsen had given birth to a son named Otto. Olsen welcomed her baby boy with her husband Louis Eisner. But unlike many on the list, Olsen kept the arrival of her baby under wraps.

However, it may not come as a surprise to many as Olsen in the past had privately tied the knot with her husband in December 2022.

6) Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright, known for her famous portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film, is grown enough to be a mother now. Wright and her partner Andrew Lococo had their first baby together on September 19, 2023, with Wight giving birth to a baby boy.

The couple named their baby Elio Ocean. The fun fact about Wright’s delivery is that she was not hospitalized to give birth to Elio whereas the couple welcomed their baby at home with the assistance of a midwife.

5) Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver welcomed their baby together on March 14, 2024. The overwhelming news was delivered to netizens through Uchis’s Instagram account.

She remarked, “Giving birth to you was the greatest day of my life, thank you for choosing us to be your parents. you give us so much strength & motivation to be greater, to be our best selves for You. & we hope every day you feel how loved you are by us; nothing compares.” However, the couple has yet to announce the name of their baby boy.

Advertisement

4) Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson welcomed her first kid together with her husband Brandon Davis in February 2024. Though Benson has dropped multiple pictures of hers with her then-baby bump, the superstar has yet to share a proper picture of her baby. T

he Pretty Little Liars star simply announced her baby’s birth through an Instagram story along with a pink heart emoji. The actress later revealed that she gave birth to a girl named Aspen.

3) Halle Bailey

The music sensation Halle Bailey shared the joyous news of becoming a mother through her Instagram on January 6, 2024. The Little Mermaid star delivered a beautiful baby boy into this world along with her boyfriend DDG.

The couple named their son Halo. Bailey expressed her feeling of motherhood in a candid Insta post, reading as follows, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo.”

2) Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan welcomed her son, Luai, in July 2023 with her husband, Bader Shammas. The Mean Girls star shared her feelings about being a mother in her interview with Bustle, stating, “It’s a whole new, different kind of love you thought you could never experience.” The superstar further made it clear that she is not that adversely impacted by the pressure of motherhood. “Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there’s pressure,” she stated.

1) Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse became a mom on March 26, when she gave birth to her daughter along with her fiancee Robert Pattinson. The couple didn't announce the arrival of their baby until they were captured pushing a stroller through the L.A. streets. A week later the singer dropped her baby’s first picture on Instagram along with the caption, "Welcome to the world angel.”

Advertisement

Will all these new moms embracing their motherhood, this year’s Mother’s Day must have become an altogether different experience for them, as they cherish the day with love and their cute infants.

ALSO READ: Top 11 Hollywood Movies To Watch This Mother's Day: From Damsel To Mamma Mia!