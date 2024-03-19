Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour: Date, Venue, Tickets, Presale, And More Explored

The pop diva revealed four additional summer tour dates for her upcoming third studio album support tour on her official X/Twitter account. Beginning in June, Lipa will travel through France, Germany, and Croatia.

Dua Lipa set to release a new album; announces tour

“Radical Optimism on the road. Germany, Croatia, France loves, let’s gooo!!! You can get early access to presale by pre-ordering the album via the official store ~ I can’t wait to see you there!!!!!!!!” the singer wrote in a tweet.

Fans who pre-order her record via her official website can access a ticket presale. General ticket sales will open at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 21. See the complete schedule of events below, and click this link to buy tickets. Dua Lipa recently revealed that the eleven-track album Radical Optimism will be out on May 3, featuring the lead single Houdini and the recently released Training Season. Radical Optimism is available for pre-order or pre-saving as well.

“A friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism a couple of years ago. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm,” Dua stated, talking about the album. She continued, “At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Dua Lipa has a packed schedule this year

A statement about the album said, “Inspired by Dua’s self-discovery, ‘Radical Optimism’ is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul become milestones as you choose optimism and move gracefully through the chaos.”

According to reports, the album was also influenced by the rawness, honesty, confidence, and independence of ’90s Britpop, as well as the energy of Dua Lipa’s hometown of London. Writing 97 tracks for her third album, Lipa recently disclosed. She described the record as “psychedelic pop-infused,” claiming influences from Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Oasis, Blur, Moby, and Primal Scream. In the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia, she said she tried to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun.” Lipa began her performance at the BRIT awards earlier this month with a rendition of Training Season, which is set to be part of Radical Optimism. In the evening, the performer won an award for best “Pop Act.”

In other news, Lipa was revealed as one of this year’s Glastonbury festival’s three headliners, along with Coldplay and SZA. Her performance at the Rick Werchter Festival alongside artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Foo Fighters, and Sum 41 will follow these events. After the Wretcher performance, The singer will perform at the Mad Cool festival in a lineup featuring The Smashing Pumpkins and Pearl Jam.

The official tour dates are as follows:

May 5: Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

May 9: Pula, Croatia – Arena Pula

May 12: Nimes, France – Arènes de Nîmes

May 13: Nimes, France – Arènes de Nîmes

More dates are to be announced soon.

