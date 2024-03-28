Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's Relationship Reaches New Heights As They're Reported To Have Gotten 'Very Serious' and 'Inseparable' After Meeting Families.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s relationship is not just another It Was Good While It Lasted fling.

The duo are quite serious about each other and have reportedly met each other's families. Additionally, they are traveling the world together, and essentially spending all their time with each other, deepening their bond.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship has become quite serious in the short time they've been together

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she's had in the past few years,” a source tells Us Weekly, noting that Lipa has “casually dated a few people here and there” after her breakup with Anwar Hadid in 2021.

“Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable,” the insider adds.

The duo “travel together” and “they've met each other's families,” the source tells the publication, remarking, “They're very serious about one another.”

Additionally, Turner, 34, is just the right guy for Lipa, 28, if the Us Weekly source is to be believed. The actor reportedly treats the Levitating singer with “nothing but respect and he always makes her feel safe when she's in his presence.” The source adds about the couple, “They have a very balanced energy and Dua couldn't be happier than she is with Callum.”

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa Relationship Timeline

March 11, 2024 — A Video of Dua and Callum slow-dancing surfaces

Lipa and Turner started off the new year on a good note. In a video shared by TMZ, the duo were seen slow dancing and seemingly sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Air, in which Callum Turner stars.

January 14, 2024 — Things progress

The first paparazzi picture of the rumored couple shows the duo enjoying a date night in Santa Monica.

January 16, 2024 — Rumors become official

More paparazzi pictures of Dua and Callum capture the couple on a romantic dinner date. The snaps show Turner and Lipa affectionately smiling, lost in each other's company, and sharing several sweet kisses.

January 31, 2024 — A kiss in the middle of the road. Romance is not dead peeps!

It happened in Beverly Hills, while Lipa and Turner were casually walking around the city, grabbing their daily dose of caffeine.

February 4, 2024 — Together at Grammy afterparty

Callum accompanied his lady to an after-party for the 66th Grammy Awards. The two were snapped exiting a car.

February 18, 2024 — BAFTAs afterparty

Co-ordinating in black fits, Callum Turner and Dua Lipa walked to the event hand in hand.

March 2, 2024 — Brit Awards after party

Lipa and Turner were clicked together in the back of a car while heading to a Brit Awards after-party.

March 15 — A romantic breakfast and stroll in L.A.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Callum and Lipa are seen enjoying a romantic breakfast in Los Angeles before embarking on a stroll, with Turner’s arm wrapped around the songstress.

