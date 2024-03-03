Brit Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Raye And Dua Lipa Win Big

RAYE had a big night at the 2024 Brit Awards, making history by winning six awards. She took home prizes for artist of the year, album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, song of the year for Escapism (featuring 070 Shake), R&B act, new artist, and songwriter of the year. This broke the old record of four awards in one night, held by Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur.

RAYE was overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the album of the year award, expressing her gratitude and disbelief at winning. Escapism, her hit song, also won Song of the Year, making it the first collaboration to win since One Kiss by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa five years ago.

The Brit Awards, held at The O2 arena in London, showcased a diverse array of talent. Notably, three-quarters of the award winners were women and non-binary people. Female artists swept all three awards for international artists.

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers won International Song of the Year, and SZA won International Artist of the Year, beating out other strong contenders like Taylor Swift and Kylie Minogue. Boygenius won international group of the year, marking the fifth time an all-female group has won in this category.

In the pop/R&B category, Dua Lipa won the pop act, while RAYE won the British R&B act. Calvin Harris took home the award for dance act. Chase & Status won Producer of the Year, recognizing their contributions to electronic music.

Checkout the complete list of Brits Award 2024 Winner and nominees;

Mastercard album of the year

Blur, The Ballad of Darren, Parlophone/Warner Music

J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, Black Butter/Sony Music

Little Simz, NO THANK YOU, Forever Living Originals/AWAL

WINNER: RAYE, My 21st Century Blues, Human Re Sources/The Orchard

Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy, Ninja Tune

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks, Transgressive

Central Cee, Columbia Records/Sony Music

Dave, Neighbourhood/Live Yours

Dua Lipa, Warner Records/Warner Music

Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music

J Hus, Black Butter/Sony Music

Jessie Ware, EMI / Universal Music UK

Little Simz, Forever Living Originals/AWAL

Olivia Dean, EMI/Universal Music UK

WINNER: RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard

Group of the year

Blur, Parlophone/Warner Music

Chase & Status, EMI/Universal Music UK

Headie One & K-Trap, One Records & Thousand8/The Orchard

WINNER: Jungle, Caiola/AWAL

Young Fathers, Ninja Tune

Best new artist

Mahalia, Asylum/Atlantic Records/Warner Music

Olivia Dean, EMI/Universal Music UK

PinkPantheress, Warner Records/Warner Music

WINNER: RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard

Yussef Dayes, Brownswood Records/ADA/Warner Music

Song of the Year

Miracle, Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, Sony Music/Universal Music UK

Prada, cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe, Ministry Of Sound/Sony Music

Let Go, Central Cee, Columbia Records/Sony Music

Sprinter, Dave & Central Cee, Neighbourhood/Live Yours

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa, Atlantic Records/Warner Music

Eyes Closed, Ed Sheeran, Asylum/Atlantic Records/Warner Music

Who Told You, J Hus Ft Drake, Sony Music/Universal Music

Strangers, Kenya Grace, Warner Music

Wish You the Best, Lewis Capaldi, EMI/Universal Music Group

Boy’s a Liar, PinkPantheress, Warner Records/Warner Music

WINNER: Escapism, RAYE ft 070 Shake, Human Re Sources/The Orchard

Dancing Is Healing, Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry, Columbia/Sony Music

Firebabe, Stormzy Ft Debbie, #Merky Records/0207 Records/Universal Music UK

REACT, Switch Disco & Ella Henderson, Relentless Records/Sony Music

Messy in Heaven, Venbee & Goddard, Room 2/Columbia Records/Sony Music

International artist of the year

Asake, YBNL Nation/Pri.me

Burna Boy, Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Caroline Polachek, Perpetual Novice/The Orchard

CMAT, CMATBABY/AWAL

Kylie Minogue, BMG Records

Lana Del Rey, Polydor/Universal Music UK

Miley Cyrus, Columbia/Sony Music

Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen/Universal Music Group

WINNER: SZA, RCA/Sony Music

Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic/Universal Music Group

International group of the year

Blink-182, Columbia/Sony Music

WINNER: Boygenius, Polydor/Interscope/Universal Music Group

Foo Fighters, Columbia/Sony Music

Gabriels, Parlophone/Warner Music

Paramore, Atlantic/Warner Music

International song of the year

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish, Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor/Universal Music Group

Daylight, David Kushner, Miserable Music/Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat, RCA/Sony Music

Giving Me, Jazzy, CHAOS/Polydor/Universal Music UK

People, Libianca,5k Records/Sony Music

Made You Look, Meghan Trainor, Epic Records/Sony Music

WINNER: Flowers, Miley Cyrus, Columbia Records/Sony Music

Stick Season, Noah Kahan, Mercury Records/Republic Records/Island UK/Universal Music Group

Miss You, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz, Atlantic Records / Warner Music

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen/Universal Music Group

(It Goes Like) Nanana, Peggy Gou, XL Recordings

Calm Down, Rema, Mavin Records/Jonzing World/Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group

Kill Bill, SZA, RCA/Sony Music

Greedy, Tate McRae, RCA/Sony Music

Water, Tyla, Epic Records/Sony Music

Alternative/rock act

Blur, Parlophone/Warner Music

WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon, RCA/Sony Music

The Rolling Stones, Polydor/Universal Music UK

Young Fathers, Ninja Tune

Yussef Dayes, Brownswood Records/ADA/Warner Music

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

WINNER: CASISDEAD, XL Recordings

Central Cee, Columbia Records/Sony Music

Dave, Neighbourhood/Live Yours

J Hus, Black Butter/Sony Music

Little Simz, Forever Living Originals/AWAL

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim, Ninja Tune

Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music UK

WINNER: Calvin Harris, Columbia/Sony Music

Fred again.., Atlantic/Warner

Romy, Young Recordings

Pop act

Calvin Harris, Columbia/Sony Music

Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

WINNER: Dua Lipa, Warner Records/Warner Music

Olivia Dean, EMI / Universal Music UK

RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard

R&B act

Cleo Sol, Forever Living Originals

Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard

Mahalia, Atlantic/Warner Music

WINNER: RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard

SAULT, Forever Living Originals

Brits rising star

Caity Baser, EMI / Universal Music UK

Sekou, Island / Universal Music UK

WINNER: The Last Dinner Party, Island / Universal Music UK

Producer of the Year

Winner: Chase & Status

Songwriter of the Year

Winner: RAYE

Global Icon Award

Winner: Kylie Minogue