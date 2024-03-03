Brit Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Raye And Dua Lipa Win Big
At the 2024 Brit Awards, RAYE made history by winning six awards, including artist of the year and album of the year for My 21st Century Blues.
RAYE had a big night at the 2024 Brit Awards, making history by winning six awards. She took home prizes for artist of the year, album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, song of the year for Escapism (featuring 070 Shake), R&B act, new artist, and songwriter of the year. This broke the old record of four awards in one night, held by Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur.
RAYE was overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the album of the year award, expressing her gratitude and disbelief at winning. Escapism, her hit song, also won Song of the Year, making it the first collaboration to win since One Kiss by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa five years ago.
The Brit Awards, held at The O2 arena in London, showcased a diverse array of talent. Notably, three-quarters of the award winners were women and non-binary people. Female artists swept all three awards for international artists.
Miley Cyrus’ Flowers won International Song of the Year, and SZA won International Artist of the Year, beating out other strong contenders like Taylor Swift and Kylie Minogue. Boygenius won international group of the year, marking the fifth time an all-female group has won in this category.
In the pop/R&B category, Dua Lipa won the pop act, while RAYE won the British R&B act. Calvin Harris took home the award for dance act. Chase & Status won Producer of the Year, recognizing their contributions to electronic music.
Checkout the complete list of Brits Award 2024 Winner and nominees;
Mastercard album of the year
Blur, The Ballad of Darren, Parlophone/Warner Music
J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, Black Butter/Sony Music
Little Simz, NO THANK YOU, Forever Living Originals/AWAL
WINNER: RAYE, My 21st Century Blues, Human Re Sources/The Orchard
Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy, Ninja Tune
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks, Transgressive
Central Cee, Columbia Records/Sony Music
Dave, Neighbourhood/Live Yours
Dua Lipa, Warner Records/Warner Music
Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
J Hus, Black Butter/Sony Music
Jessie Ware, EMI / Universal Music UK
Little Simz, Forever Living Originals/AWAL
Olivia Dean, EMI/Universal Music UK
WINNER: RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard
Group of the year
Blur, Parlophone/Warner Music
Chase & Status, EMI/Universal Music UK
Headie One & K-Trap, One Records & Thousand8/The Orchard
WINNER: Jungle, Caiola/AWAL
Young Fathers, Ninja Tune
Best new artist
Mahalia, Asylum/Atlantic Records/Warner Music
Olivia Dean, EMI/Universal Music UK
PinkPantheress, Warner Records/Warner Music
WINNER: RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard
Yussef Dayes, Brownswood Records/ADA/Warner Music
Song of the Year
Miracle, Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, Sony Music/Universal Music UK
Prada, cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe, Ministry Of Sound/Sony Music
Let Go, Central Cee, Columbia Records/Sony Music
Sprinter, Dave & Central Cee, Neighbourhood/Live Yours
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa, Atlantic Records/Warner Music
Eyes Closed, Ed Sheeran, Asylum/Atlantic Records/Warner Music
Who Told You, J Hus Ft Drake, Sony Music/Universal Music
Strangers, Kenya Grace, Warner Music
Wish You the Best, Lewis Capaldi, EMI/Universal Music Group
Boy’s a Liar, PinkPantheress, Warner Records/Warner Music
WINNER: Escapism, RAYE ft 070 Shake, Human Re Sources/The Orchard
Dancing Is Healing, Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry, Columbia/Sony Music
Firebabe, Stormzy Ft Debbie, #Merky Records/0207 Records/Universal Music UK
REACT, Switch Disco & Ella Henderson, Relentless Records/Sony Music
Messy in Heaven, Venbee & Goddard, Room 2/Columbia Records/Sony Music
International artist of the year
Asake, YBNL Nation/Pri.me
Burna Boy, Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Caroline Polachek, Perpetual Novice/The Orchard
CMAT, CMATBABY/AWAL
Kylie Minogue, BMG Records
Lana Del Rey, Polydor/Universal Music UK
Miley Cyrus, Columbia/Sony Music
Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen/Universal Music Group
WINNER: SZA, RCA/Sony Music
Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic/Universal Music Group
International group of the year
Blink-182, Columbia/Sony Music
WINNER: Boygenius, Polydor/Interscope/Universal Music Group
Foo Fighters, Columbia/Sony Music
Gabriels, Parlophone/Warner Music
Paramore, Atlantic/Warner Music
International song of the year
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish, Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor/Universal Music Group
Daylight, David Kushner, Miserable Music/Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat, RCA/Sony Music
Giving Me, Jazzy, CHAOS/Polydor/Universal Music UK
People, Libianca,5k Records/Sony Music
Made You Look, Meghan Trainor, Epic Records/Sony Music
WINNER: Flowers, Miley Cyrus, Columbia Records/Sony Music
Stick Season, Noah Kahan, Mercury Records/Republic Records/Island UK/Universal Music Group
Miss You, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz, Atlantic Records / Warner Music
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo, Polydor/Geffen/Universal Music Group
(It Goes Like) Nanana, Peggy Gou, XL Recordings
Calm Down, Rema, Mavin Records/Jonzing World/Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group
Kill Bill, SZA, RCA/Sony Music
Greedy, Tate McRae, RCA/Sony Music
Water, Tyla, Epic Records/Sony Music
Alternative/rock act
Blur, Parlophone/Warner Music
WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon, RCA/Sony Music
The Rolling Stones, Polydor/Universal Music UK
Young Fathers, Ninja Tune
Yussef Dayes, Brownswood Records/ADA/Warner Music
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
WINNER: CASISDEAD, XL Recordings
Central Cee, Columbia Records/Sony Music
Dave, Neighbourhood/Live Yours
J Hus, Black Butter/Sony Music
Little Simz, Forever Living Originals/AWAL
Dance act
Barry Can’t Swim, Ninja Tune
Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music UK
WINNER: Calvin Harris, Columbia/Sony Music
Fred again.., Atlantic/Warner
Romy, Young Recordings
Pop act
Calvin Harris, Columbia/Sony Music
Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
WINNER: Dua Lipa, Warner Records/Warner Music
Olivia Dean, EMI / Universal Music UK
RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard
R&B act
Cleo Sol, Forever Living Originals
Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard
Mahalia, Atlantic/Warner Music
WINNER: RAYE, Human Re Sources/The Orchard
SAULT, Forever Living Originals
Brits rising star
Caity Baser, EMI / Universal Music UK
Sekou, Island / Universal Music UK
WINNER: The Last Dinner Party, Island / Universal Music UK
Producer of the Year
Winner: Chase & Status
Songwriter of the Year
Winner: RAYE
Global Icon Award
Winner: Kylie Minogue