'Full-Circle Moment': Dua Lipa Opens Up About Friendship With Katy Perry

Dua Lipa's teenage dream of befriending Katy Perry finally blossomed into reality

The teenage fantasy of Dua Lipa to become friends with Katy Perry has finally come true! It all started in 2018 when Lipa, who was 23 at the time, went to one of Perry's performances at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Who would have guessed that these two formidable pop artists would become lifelong friends from a fan moment they had on stage?

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, the Grammy winner spilled the beans about how thrilling it is to now count Perry, her longtime pop idol, as a friend. What adds an extra sprinkle of magic to their friendship is the fact that Lipa, now 28, once found herself on stage dancing with Perry at the tender age of 15! Gushing about their bond, Lipa shared, "I love Katy! I am friends with Katy. I think she’s amazing."

Flashing back to her teenage years, Lipa reminisced about attending Perry's show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London when she was just 15. Talk about destiny! Perry's gig featured a segment where she belted out Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and invited fans, including Lipa, to join her on stage for a dance. Lipa couldn't resist the opportunity and hopped up there to groove alongside her idol. She chuckled, "There’s this embarrassing picture of me online, but I love her."

Lipa couldn't stop smiling as she expressed how important it is to have someone like Perry, whom she has always looked up to, rooting for her success. "To get the nod from someone like her, someone who I look up to, is really encouraging," she said.

Last year, Perry admitted to being a fan of Lipa during an interview with Rolling Stone. Perry couldn't help but predict Lipa's rise to prominence after seeing her perform at the Hollywood Palladium. "I remember even championing Dua because I was like, 'Oh, this girl is going to be the next big girl pop star. She’s the it girl, and she’s coming,'" said Perry.

Perry revealed that she left work early during her American Idol gig to attend Lipa's 2018 event. "It was my first season on American Idol. "I was like, 'I really need to get out of here by seven because I'm going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium,'" Perry said. When her colleague judge Luke Bryan asked who Lipa was, Perry simply replied, "Don't worry, you'll know her name."

The pop sensation Perry also offered some valuable advice to Lipa. In a 2019 interview with ELLE, Lipa reflected on some invaluable advice she received from Perry. Lipa recalled Perry's words of wisdom, "When I met Katy Perry, she said, aww I hope you don't search your name.'"

She replied, “That's what I did at the start of my career, and I'd get outraged about every tabloid that said anything about me.” She said, "Do not turn on notifications." "Do not read that s---, because it will prevent you from doing what you enjoy." Perry appears to be more than just a chart-topper; she also serves as a mentor.

Dua Lipa just dropped the bombshell about her third studio album, Radical Optimism, set to hit the shelves on May 3rd. But wait, there's more! Lipa spilled the beans on the inspiration behind the album title, revealing how a friend introduced her to the concept of Radical Optimism a couple of years back.

According to Lipa, this idea really struck a chord with her, sparking a curiosity that led her to integrate it into her life. She explained, "It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm." Lipa also hinted at the eclectic mix of genres we can expect on the album, from psychedelia to trip hop to Britpop.

