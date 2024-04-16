‘Loved Being On Set': Dua Lipa Talks About Her 'Little Baby Roles' In Barbie And Argylle

Dua Lipa showed us how manifestation works. Seven years ago she wanted to take over the world if she could, and today is the reality. The 28-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter is not only ruling the music industry but taking over Hollywood one “little baby role” at a time.

Ahead of the release of her much-awaited third studio album Radical Optimism on May 3, Lipa appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine and spoke about her cross-over to the world of acting with recent movie appearances including Barbie and Argylle since last year.

She played the role of Mermaid Barbie and sang the Dance the Night in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 release. In the 2024 spy action comedy film Argylle, she appeared in a cameo role as the villainous LaGrange and portrayed Henry Cavill's character, Agylle's love interest, for 15 minutes in the 139-minute movie.

“I also love when I go to a photo shoot, and I can completely change up my look. It gives me like a different persona,” she also added

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” earlier Lipa told Vogue on a pink carpet ahead of Barbie’s premiere. She continued, “I feel lucky that Greta (Gerwig) asked me to be the mermaid.”

Speaking about her Barbie character, she told Vanity Fair, “It was a crazy back-to-back! It was like, okay, today I’m going to go and put on four different colored wigs and a mermaid tail, and tomorrow I’m going to fly and get up onstage again and do something completely different.”

Following the release of the film, she said, “I felt like I was holding the biggest secret in the world from the song to the little cameo, which was fun and exciting.”