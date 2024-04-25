Who’s Attending 2024 Met Gala And Which Celebrities Are Sitting Out? Get Scoop Here

One of fashion's biggest nights is coming up, and once again, the internet will witness some major fashion statements by the biggest stars of Hollywood as they grace the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 2024 Met Gala is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 6, in New York City, with a guest list packed with stars from the worlds of music, film, TV, and, of course, fashion.

In February, Vogue confirmed that Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez were among the group of 2024 co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour. Zendaya’s appearance at the annual gala, which boasts an accompanying Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion museum exhibit and a Garden of Time dress code, will mark her first since 2019.

“It felt like the right time to try to go back to the MET,” Zendaya told reporters at the premiere of her film Challengers in Los Angeles earlier this month, per BuzzFeed. “I know Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time.”

Lopez, meanwhile, who showed skin in a pink and black midriff-baring halter gown by Ralph Lauren at the 2023 soirée, joked to Vogue in an April 17 interview that she is “still deciding” what to wear. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices,” she explained. Lopez added that closer to the ball, she’ll make a final decision on a look that fits the Garden of Time dress code. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Let's take a minute to find out more details about this year's Met Gala and those who will be attending.

What is the theme this year?

The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibit, titled Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens. The dress code for the event is The Garden of Time. The exhibit will showcase approximately 250 extraordinary items from the Costume Institute's collection.

It will show fashion from over 400 years, including designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy. Some clothes are too delicate to wear again, like a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877. These will be shown using video, light, AI, and other ways to make them come to life. Let's take a moment now to find out who will be attending the Met Gala.

1. Zendaya

The actress will grace the red carpet and welcome her fellow A-listers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. Her longtime stylist—also known as her "image architect"—Law Roach revealed on an April 9 episode of Vogue's The Run-Through podcast that her dress is not yet finished. She previously had some iconic outfits, so we cannot wait to see her look this year. Her best style moments at the gala included her show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana gown from 2017, as well as her 2018 Joan of Arc look by Versace.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Yes, Hollywood's very own beauty Jennifer Lopez will be attending the Met Gala this year and serving as a co-chair alongside Zendaya. As a 13-time attendee, singer and actor Lopez has mastered the art of delivering statement looks at the annual event. Fans can count on the multi-hyphenate to bring the heat, as she commanded attention at both the 2023 and 2021 galas.

3. Bad Bunny

Yes, the popular musician, singer and producer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Buuny, will be present at the 2024 Met Gala. After turning heads in a backless Jacquemus blazer at the 2023 ball, the singer will return as co-chair alongside Zendaya, Lopez, and Anna Wintour.

Advertisement

4. Chris Hemsworth

Gear up, ladies, as this will be the debut of the actor at the gala. The Australian actor was also selected by Vogue and Wintour to co-chair the fundraiser. He has yet to decide his outfit for the event, but we cannot wait to witness the actor do well.

5. Taylor Swift

No, A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that pop icon Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce passed on attending the glitzy party. Swift also has Eras Tour concert stops in Paris three days later, on May 9, 2024. Her new album was just released and has already crossed a billion views since its streaming last week.

6. Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star and Skims owner Kim Kardashian, hasn't confirmed yet whether she will be attending the Met Gala or not but she has been a regular figure at the Gala since 2013.

7. Rihanna

Yes, Rihanna will be attending the Met Gala this year, In fact, she teased her 2024 Met outfit during an April 18 interview with Vogue, sharing, “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Savage."

8. Dua Lipa

Although singer Dua Lipa has not publicly confirmed her attendance, she served as co-chair of the 2023 ball and has attended several other galas. Apart from Dua Lipa Chalamet, he might also have attended his first and only gala in 2021, rocking an all-white getup by Haider Ackerman. He served as co-chair that year and made a case for Converse sneakers on the red carpet. It’s possible he may return to the 2024 fundraiser amid his rumored romance with Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet