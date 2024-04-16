Top 10 Songs in Dua Lipa's Discography Amid Her New Music Video: From New Rules to Dance the Night Away

Dua Lipa is an iconic figure in the throbbing world of pop music, able to move fluidly between genres with her deep vocals and thrilling sounds. Her popular singles Don't Start Now and New Rules have become hits for a new generation of dance fans, demonstrating just a hint of her talent.

Dua’s unique sound is reflected in these tracks, which feature lively beats, engaging melodies, and understandable lyrics all wrapped in outstanding production. This article takes a closer look at the top 10 best Dua Lipa songs of all time, diving into the core of her discography. Let’s get started!

1. New Love (2017)

It was in New York City that Lipa wrote her breakthrough single, "New Love." The song expresses her fear of losing something very significant, as well as her place and musical style.

"At the time I was writing this song, it was about finding my place in an industry that often seems to neither want nor need you," Lipa said about the song in 2015. "This is a song about facing the fear of losing the only thing that matters to you."

2. Hallucinate

Highlighting funky basslines, groovy beats, and her distinctive sensual vocals, Dua Lipa's lively pop single Hallucinate from her album Future Nostalgia combines modern pop with the vibes of old disco. The song's everlasting appeal is enhanced by the lyrics, which create a strong, almost hallucinogenic yearning.

3. One Kiss

With its unstoppable intensity, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's dance-pop collaboration One Kiss dominated the charts. It's a dynamic and addictive song. The song, which became a single in 2018, is a fantastic fusion of Dua Lipa's seductive vocals and Calvin Harris' signature electronic production. The success of "One Kiss" can be attributed to its catchy sound, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's seamless collaboration, and the song's universal appeal.

4. Don't Start Now

Don't Start Now is a catchy disco-pop hit that topped global charts in 2019, catapulting Dua Lipa to the pinnacle of pop royalty. From the funky bassline to the forceful vocals, the song captures grief and perseverance in a danceable package.

With over a billion views, it exemplifies Dua Lipa's ability to combine passion and exuberant energy, making it a standout single from her Grammy-winning Future Nostalgia phase.

5. Break My Heart

Break My Heart is a lively disco-infused pop song about Dua wondering if she'll regret quitting her present love. Its lively sounds and approachable lyrics helped it become a huge commercial hit.

6. Physical

Dua Lipa's song Physical is empowering and bold, paying homage to the 1980s while being modern and fresh. The track, which was released as a single from her album Future Nostalgia, is a dance-pop and synth-pop mix with a catchy chorus.

The song's appealing melody and fast speed encourage listeners to embrace their inner strength and let go of inhibitions, allowing it to gain popularity swiftly.

7. Levitating

Levitating by Dua Lipa is a dazzling, lively pop song that exudes boundless joy and love. The track, which is off her album Future Nostalgia, masterfully combines elements of disco, funk, and contemporary pop to create a nostalgic yet modern soundscape.

Levitating, one of Dua Lipa's standout songs, demonstrates her ability to create a timeless sense of excitement in her music and adds to her reputation as a pop superstar with a keen sense of fusing classic and contemporary sounds.

8. New Rules

Dua Lipa's breakout hit, New Rules, has become a universal anthem of self-esteem and empowerment. The song, from Dua Lipa's 2017 self-titled debut album, showcases the singer-songwriter's insightful lyricism and powerful vocals. The words are bolstered by Dua Lipa's confident and assertive delivery, making the song uplifting and accessible.

9. Were Good

The chic and carefree pop song We're Good by Dua Lipa explores the difficulties of a courteous breakup. From the album Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition, the song became a hit single and demonstrated Dua Lipa's versatility with its sophisticated production and deep, thought-provoking lyrics. The song's instrumentation is energetic and cheerful, combining pop and reggae elements to create an emotionally poignant yet relaxed atmosphere.

10. Blow Your Mind (Mwah)

Dua Lipa's Blow Your Mind (Mwah) is a sassy, enticing pop single full of confidence and self-assurance. The song, released as a single from Dua Lipa's self-titled first album, exemplifies her bold and unapologetic demeanor. The song's catchy chorus, which features the funny repeating "Mwah," adds a mischievous and flirtatious edge to the music, setting it apart from Dua Lipa's other songs.

