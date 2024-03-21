Dua Lipa's Net Worth In 2024: Exploring Her Journey To Pop Stardom

She's a musician, actress, model, and icon—she's Dua Lipa. Since releasing her first single in 2015, the British Albanian singer has amassed a long list of hits and numerous awards, including three Grammys, six Brit Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards. These achievements have contributed to her significant wealth, elevating her to one of the highest-paid and most sought-after global music artists. And on that note, without further delay, here's an account of Dua Lipa’s net worth in 2024.

Dua Lipa's 2024 Net Worth: A True Reflection of the Pop Star's Fame

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dua Lipa boasts an impressive net worth of $35 million. This substantial sum isn't solely derived from her acting career or pop stardom. Dua has collaborated with prestigious fashion brands such as Versace, Pepe Jeans, and Yves Saint Laurent. Additionally, she has been sought after for endorsements by luxury automotive brands like Jaguar and Porsche.

Furthermore, Dua does not just depend on paychecks from external sources. She's also making money on the side on her own via her newsletter and podcast, both of which are titled Service 95.

As for her earnings from shows and private concerts, having Dua perform at any event would cost the party anywhere between $1.2 million and $6 million.

Her Early Life — How did Dua Lipa become so famous?

Advertisement

Dua Lipa was born in London in 1995 to Anisa and Dukagjin Lipa. Her father, Dukagjin, is a former singer of the Kosovan rock band Oda and Lipa rightly credits her dad for helping her pursue a career in music from a young age.

“My father was a musician, so I've always been really inspired by him and living in a really musical household,” she told Glamour U.K. “Those are the things that really inspired me and I feel like it was inevitable to fall into this as a career. My parents listened to a lot of Bowie, Bob Dylans, The Stereophonics, and Sting — The Police, Radiohead,” Lipa added.

Lipa and her family moved to Kosovo when she was around 11, and four years later, at age 15, the No Lie singer moved back to London on her own to further her musical career. She began performing covers of her favorite artists like Pink and Nelly Furtado. She was reportedly inspired by the fact that Justin Bieber’s discovery and fame were attributed to YouTube and she hoped the same would happen for her.

In London, Lipa attended the Sylvia Young Theater School, a prestigious performing arts academy that the likes of Nicholas Hoult, Amy Winehouse, Rita Ora, and Leona Lewis attended.

It did not take long for Dua Lipa to emerge in the mainstream music sphere. At 18, she signed a record deal with Warner Music and tasted fame in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, but it would be two years later that she charted stateside with Blow Your Mind (Mwah).

Lipa's self-titled debut album, released in 2017, catapulted her to full-fledged pop stardom, notably with the hit New Rules. Three years later, her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, launched her career to new heights, reaching astronomical success.

Throughout her relatively brief yet enduring career, Lipa has collaborated with multiple A-list musicians like Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Elton John, Madonna, and more to deliver chart-topping hit after chart-topping hits.

Personal Life — Dua Lipa keeps a majority of it away from the spotlight

Lipa was reportedly in an on-again-off-again relationship with an English chef Issac Carew. They were together for three years before breaking up for the first time in 2017. However, shortly after, in 2018 they reconciled only to break up for good in 2019.

Advertisement

In June 2019, Lipa began dating Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. The duo, however, could not last long. They ended up going their separate ways in December 2021.

As of 2024, Lipa is dating British actor Callum Turner. The couple were recently spotted packing up on PDA.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.