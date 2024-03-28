Brittany Snow Express She 'Had Instincts' But 'Didn't Trust Them' On Tyler Stanaland Actions Before Divorce

Actress Brittany Snow recently opened up about her divorce from Tyler Stanaland. The couple, who met in 2018 and married in March 2020, announced their separation in September 2022. Their breakup coincided with the airing of Season One of Selling the OC, where Stanaland, a former pro surfer turned real estate agent, was shown developing close relationships with other agents in the Netflix Series, sparking controversy.

Brittany Snow gets candid about her divorce from Tyler Stanaland

In a March 27 podcast interview on Call Her Daddy, Snow shared her experience navigating the public scrutiny surrounding her divorce. She expressed, “I don’t have the anger that I think that people wanted me to have…I just didn’t even want to go there.”

Despite the challenges, she admitted to watching episodes of Selling the OC, saying, “Of course, I saw it, I watched it with my dog.” Brittany further continued, “I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn’t see any of it. To trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character’ ... I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn’t trust them."

While some headlines about Stanaland's actions were accurate, Snow emphasized that they didn't capture the depth of the love they once shared.

Advertisement

Brittany said in the podcast, “There was a marriage. There was so much love and I think that that gray is hard to understand because it’s much more salacious and interesting that it’s just like ‘he did this’ and ‘she did this,’”

She added, “And I think that’s what I would want to, I guess, put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don’t regret it. I don’t regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it.”

Brittany Snow expressed shock over how the situation unfolded

Snow disclosed that she was unaware of the extent of the situation while it unfolded, which came as a shock to her. She said in the interview, "I did not know what was going on. I think, as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking,"

Amidst the personal turmoil, Snow remains focused on her acting career, with upcoming projects including Season Two of Netflix’s The Night Agent and a new Starz drama series called The Hunting Wives. Meanwhile, Stanaland has transitioned from the Oppenheim Group to join his father's real estate agency.

As for Selling the OC, the reality show has been renewed for Season Three, although Stanaland's involvement may change due to his career move.

ALSO READ: Will Bridesmaids Ever Get A Sequel? Everything Cast Has Said About Potential Follow-Up So Far