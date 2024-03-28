Will Bridesmaids Ever Get A Sequel? Everything Cast Has Said About Potential Follow-Up So Far

Since its release over a decade ago, Bridesmaids has remained a beloved classic in the comedy genre, sparking discussions among fans about the possibility of a sequel. As enthusiasts eagerly await news of a potential follow-up, the cast members have offered varied perspectives on the matter, but sadly it seems like the sequel of Bridesmaids is nowhere near to be seen, leaving audiences who were eagerly waiting for the reunions of Evergreen bridesmaids.

Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Wendi McLendon-Covey & Maya Rudolph turned down the possibility of Bridesmaids 2

Kristen Wiig, the writer and lead actor of the film, has consistently dismissed the idea of a sequel, emphasizing her contentment with the original film's conclusion. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Wiig reiterated her stance, expressing her reluctance to revisit Annie's story despite acknowledging the demand for more female-driven comedies.

She firmly believes that Bridesmaids stands as a complete story and sees no need for a continuation. “It’s never been a conversation. That story had an end, and it’s so beloved to me for 10 million reasons, and I think it’s OK to just have it exist in the world as it is,” Wiig commented.

Wigg in the past has been pretty persistent in denying any chance concerning the comeback of Bridesmaids. In one such past interview of hers with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM in February 2021, she shared, “We have said we weren’t really interested in, like, going back and writing another one. But I just don’t want it to be translated as a negative thing, because we obviously love the movie. … We feel like we told that story and we were just so excited to do other things.”

In her 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar , Wigg being aligned with her ideas for Bridesmaids 2 stated, “It wasn’t a hard decision. We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”

Annie Mumolo, Wiig's co-writer and co-star, echoes similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of crafting the right story before considering a sequel. Mumolo emphasizes that the creative process takes time and emphasizes the significance of fully purging the creative energy invested in the first film, leaving no scope for any potential sequel. “It takes years to get movies made. And Bridesmaids took many years to get made and … because it takes so many years, [we] felt like we purged that out of us,” Mumolo shared during her appearance on SiriusXM .

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who portrayed the quirky Rita in Bridesmaids, reinforces Wiig's stance, affirming that there are no plans for a sequel. McLendon-Covey asserts that Wiig herself has been vocal about her disinterest in revisiting the franchise, effectively closing the door on any potential continuation. She shared in her conversation with US Weekly , “You know, for 10 years we’ve been saying that there will be no sequel. And that’s coming from Kristen’s mouth. So, yeah, there is no sequel.”

Maya Rudolph, who played the bride-to-be Lillian, adopts a diplomatic approach when addressing the topic, acknowledging Wiig's perspective while expressing gratitude for the experience. While Rudolph acknowledges the fond memories associated with the film, she respects Wiig's decision and refrains from speculating on the possibility of a sequel. “I saw that. I mean, if that's how she feels… I don't know, I feel like people are always looking for some sort of answer from me, like, it's not up to me. We had the best time doing it, so I feel like I get it,” she remarked, as retrieved via Entertainment Tonight .

Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne are down for the sequel of Bridesmaids

In contrast to their counterparts, some cast members express enthusiasm for the prospect of a Bridesmaids sequel. Melissa McCarthy, whose breakout performance as Megan garnered widespread acclaim, enthusiastically declares her willingness to reunite with the cast for a sequel.

McCarthy fondly reminisces about the camaraderie shared among the cast and expresses eagerness to revisit the magical experience of filming Bridesmaids. McCarthy expressed in her conversation with PEOPLE , “I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now. That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.” She further added she would love the idea of the cast reuniting when they are, “all in their nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should.'"

Rose Byrne, known for her portrayal of the sophisticated Helen, echoes McCarthy's sentiments, expressing her openness to reprising her role in a potential sequel but only on the condition that her fellow castmates also agree to the sequel. Byrne told PEOPLE , “Of course. If all the girls were in, I absolutely would. It’s a hard act to follow because the first film was so great. It was so magical and so beloved.”

Despite the enduring popularity of "Bridesmaids" and the persistent speculation surrounding a potential sequel, it seems that the bridesmaids won't be reuniting for another adventure anytime soon. With key cast members and writers of the show, like Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, firmly opposed to the idea, the possibility of Bridesmaids 2 has surely been nullified.