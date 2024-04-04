Camila Mendes Opens Up About Her Love Story With Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso; Says They Had Immediate Chemistry

In a recent interview, Camilla Mendes and her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso revealed how sparks flew between them while shooting for their film. The duo is set to appear in the 2024 film Música. They opened up about their love story while giving their fans all the details they had been waiting for. Camila and Rudy initially met on the sets of the Prime movie and what followed was an “accelerated” romance.

Camila Mendes on dating Rudy Mansuco

Actress Camilla Mendes met her beau Rudy Mancuso who is an internet personality and musician on the sets of the Prime video movie ‘Música.’ In an interview with People, the Riverdale actress revealed that there was instant chemistry between the two from the moment they met. Camila revealed that the couple often went on dinner dates as a form of getting to know each other better as costars. Rudy explained how they would justify the dates by saying the purpose of them was to “get into character.”

Mendes explained, “And so there was this natural kind of charismatic chemistry that existed in that scene.” The actress revealed that this method was useful because it helped them to “play out that dynamic” in real life and on camera. Camila spoke about how the recorded footage during their first meeting made the chemistry they shared extremely obvious. “There’s this exciting energy and this giddiness,” she explained.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes On Working With Carlson Young For Upgraded And How She’d Like A Priyanka Chopra Collab In Future

Rudy Masuco talks about romance with Camila Mendes

Masuco explained how the lines between him and his now girlfriend Camila began to blur as the filming continued. The 32-year-old admitted, “I don't think either of us expected it to be as intense and move as quickly as it did.” He also pointed out that the Brazilian culture they have in common played an integral part. Camila agreed saying that this “accelerated things almost.”

Rudy doesn’t shy away from admitting that there was something between him and Mendes from the moment that they met.“It's safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met and it certainly was visible onscreen,” he recalled.

Rudy also spoke about how great it was to have Camila playing the role of Isabella in the movie. He gushed about her as he said that there was “no one more fitting for this role than Cami.” Música is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: All The Celebs You Can Catch At Broadway In 2024: From Daniel Radcliffe To Steve Carrell