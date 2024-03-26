Top 15 Movies And Shows Coming Out In April 2024; From Zendaya's Challengers To Kathryn Newton’s Abigail

Even though the new TV shows have been fascinating, we are excitedly looking forward to the films that will be released in April. The upcoming month, which is known for its verdant surroundings, restorative winds, and copious amounts of sunlight, is a wonderful match for the ambiance these films promise to create. The schedule features a wide range of genres, such as a cleverly written romantic comedy starring Riverdale actress Camila Mendes and Zendaya's much awaited and intensely emotional sports love drama. These springtime films promise to be unforgettable!

The Most-Anticipated April Movies For 2024

Someone Like You — In Theaters April 2, 2024

Director: Tyler Russell

Writers: Karen Kingsbury, Tyler Russell

Stars: Sarah Fisher, Jake Allyn, Lynn Collins

Following the unexpected death of his best buddy London, Dawson is attempting to come to terms with what life is like. He sets out to discover Andi, London's secret twin sister, after learning that she is searching for her birth parents. Dawson and Andi eventually cross paths, and their lives are never the same.

Música — On Prime Video April 4, 2024

Director: Rudy Mancuso

Writers: Dan Lagana, Rudy Mancuso

Stars: Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, Maria Mancuso, and J.B. Smoove.

One of the best viewing experiences I've ever had was Música. Rudy, an artist who suffers from synesthesia and finds it difficult to juggle his love of music with the demands of everyday life, is the focus of this April film. His life is transformed into something more colorful than it has ever been when he meets Isabella, and the musical adventure he takes is unimaginable!

How to Date Billy Walsh — On Prime Video April 5, 2024

Director: Aex Pillai

Writers: Greer Ellison, Alexander J. Farrell

Stars: Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran, and Tanner Buchanan, Guz Khan, Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Punch

Returning to her role as Amelia, Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran is hiding a very important secret from her best friend Archie: he has been in love with her for their entire lives. But Archie's intention to declare his affections is kind of derailed when Amelia develops feelings for Billy Walsh, a new American student.



Monkey Man — In Theaters April 5, 2024

Director: Dev Patel

Writers: Paul Angunawela, John Collee, Dev Patel

Stars: Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Dev Patel.

The story of this April film is about a young man who is on a mission to exact revenge on his mother and overthrow a bunch of corrupt and terrible authorities at the same time. In addition to starring in the movie, Dev Patel is also directing it, with production handled by Jordan Peele.

The Absence Of Eden — In Theaters April 12, 2024

Director: Marco Perego

Writers: Marco Perego, Rick Rapoza

Stars: Zoe Saldana, Adria Arjona, Garrett Hedlund

In this film, which stars Garrett Hedlund and Zoe Saldaña, an undocumented lady attempting to flee a cartel and an ICE agent juggling his duties as a border security agent are followed.

Civil War — In Theaters April 12, 2024

Stars: Kirsten Dunst, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Wagner Moura, Jesse Plemmons, Cailee Spaeny.

A gang of journalists (played by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, and Stephen McKinley Henderson) are followed as they navigate a war-torn version of contemporary America in this dystopian April film.

The Greatest Hits — On Hulu April 12, 2024

Stars: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, Austin Crute, and David Corenswet.

Harriet loves music as much as she loves air, so she's not at all surprised when her favorite songs begin taking her back in time. She continues to relive her former relationship through her ex's memories the more she listens. The sole difficulty? In the present, she is also developing feelings for a new love interest.

Irena's Vow — In Theaters April 15, 2024

Director: Louise Archambault

Writers: Dan Gordon

Stars: Sophie Nélisse, Andrzej Seweryn, Eliza Rycembel, Maciej Nawrocki, Aleksandar Milicevic, Tomasz Tyndyk, and Nela Maciejewska

Sophie Nélisse, who starred in Yellowjackets and The Book Thief, is reprising her role as Irena, a Polish housekeeper and nurse in World War II. Irena provides her community with a place to hide as the horrors of the Holocaust spread over Europe: the cellar of her German Nazi employer's house.

Abigail — In Theaters April 19, 2024

Director: Matt Bettinelli Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Writers: Guy Busick, Stephen Shields

Stars: Melissa Barrera, William Catlett, Angus Cloud, Kevin Durand, Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and Alisha Weir

All that kidnappers have to do when they capture a mastermind's 12-year-old daughter is keep her under observation overnight and accept the $50 million ransom when they wake up. But they discover she's not your typical little girl as the culprits start to vanish.

Sasquatch Sunset — In Theaters April 19, 2024

Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Writers: David Zellner

Stars: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, and Christophe Zajac-Denek

The world surrounding the last Sasquatches family is changing constantly, and they are trying to stay strong and live. The trailer looks to be both touching and ridiculous, bringing back memories of Daisy Jones's 1970s style.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver — On Netflix April 19, 2024

In the second Rebel Moon game, Kora is leading the Veldt people in a defense of their homeland against the Motherworld. However, as they get ready for combat, relationships, secrets, and agendas pose a threat to their unity.

Director: Zack Snyder

Writers: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

Stars: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Donna Bae, E Duffy, and Cleopatra Coleman

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — In Theaters April 19, 2024

The espionage genre will enjoy this April film! Winston Churchill's covert Nazi-fighting group includes Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and Henry Golding as just three ministerial members. I'm excited since it looks like it will be unlike any other adventure film this year!

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writers: Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, Arash Amel

Stars: Henry Cavill, Til Schweiger, Alex Pettyfer, Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes

Challengers — In Theaters April 26, 2024

Zendaya's wife Art is being groomed to be the next big thing by her coach, Tashi, a former professional tennis player. Things become tricky both on and off the court when Art ends up competing against Patrick, who is also Tashi's ex-boyfriend and his former best buddy.

Director: Justin Kuritzkes

Writers: Luca Guadagnino

Stars: Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor, and Zendaya

Unsung Hero — In Theaters April 26, 2024

The Smallbones, an IRL family that relocated from Australia to the US in 1991 following the collapse of their music company, served as the inspiration for this April film. With nothing but music and faith to sustain them, parents David and Helen must now reconstruct their lives. What's the best part? By the mid-2000s, kids Rebecca, Luke, and Joel were well-known musicians throughout the world.

Director: Richard L Ramsey, Joe Smallbone

Writers: Joe Smallbone, Richard L Ramsey

Stars: Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Diesel La Torraca, Jonathan Jackson, JJ Pantano, and Joel Smallbone

