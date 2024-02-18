EXCLUSIVE: ‘There’s A Lot Of Me In Ana’: Camila Mendes Talks Upgraded Role And Taking On EP Duties

Camila Mendes earned her breakthrough after being cast as Veronica Lodge in the CW series Riverdale, a role she played for seven consecutive seasons. Since then the actress appeared on films like The Perfect Date, The New Romantic, Do Revenge, Dangerous Lies and Palm Springs, among others. More recently, Mendes played the leading lady in Carlson Young’s romantic comedy film Upgraded, which she also executive produced. Amid the release of the movie, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Camila Mendes about her role in Upgraded and her experience of serving as an executive producer of the film.

Camila Mendes on her similarities with Upgraded character Ana Santos

In Upgraded, Mendes plays the role of an ambitious intern who dreams of establishing a career in the art world and tries to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the Riverdale alum revealed how similar she is to her character Ana Santos. “I’d say pretty similar,” Mendes shared, adding, “there’s a lot of me in Ana.”

“I think we definitely share a passion and ambition for the work that we’re pursuing… her with the art world and me with acting,” the actress continued. She also added how it was really important for her was to “kind of getting to show my sillier side a little bit more.” Speaking about character, Mendes added, “I feel like Ana feels a little bit more like a goofball and it felt nice to able to let loose in that way and show this other side of me that I don’t think I’ve been able to reveal.”

Camila Mendes weighs in on her executive producer duties

During her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mendes also weighed in on her executive producer duties for Upgraded and shared how she balanced the role while also serving as the leading actress of the movie. “It’s definitely a challenge and one that I am still trying to figure out but it’s exciting I think,” the actress began.

“It challenges me to able to balance the two things because being an executive producer you’re so involved and you’re so aware of every single aspect of the bigger [picture] that when you just have to step into the acting role it’s kind of hard to let go of all the other things that I’m thinking about,” she explained. “So I’m still kind of finding my way through that,” Mendes concluded.

About Upgraded

Directed by Carlson Young, Upgraded is a 2024 American romantic comedy film starring Mendes, Tomei, Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Lena Olin and Anthony Head, among others. The film revolves around Ana, a passionate intern who dreams of establishing a successful career in the world of art while also trying to impress her boss Claire. As Ana is upgraded to first class on a work trip, she comes across the charming and handsome Will (Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss. The white lie eventually triggers a chain of events, including new romance and fresh opportunities, until her lie threatens to surface. The film is currently streaming on Prime Videos.

