EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes On Working With Carlson Young For Upgraded And How She’d Like A Priyanka Chopra Collab In Future

Actress Camila Mendes recently appeared on a new romantic comedy titled Upgraded alongside Archie Renaux, Anthony Head, Marisa Tomei and other stars. The film comes years after Mendes earned her breakthrough role playing Veronice Lodge in the CW series Riverdale. She has also appeared in films and TV shows like Do Revenge, The Perfect Date, The New Romantic, Dangerous Lies and Palm Springs, among others.

Amid the release of her latest film, Mendes exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about working with director and actress Carlson Young for Upgraded and also shared how she would like to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra in the future.

Camila Mendes talks about working with Carlson Young

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Camila Mendes spoke about her experience of working with Carlson Young, known for her roles in Disney's As the Bell Rings, Comedy Central's Key & Peele and the MTV series Scream as well as for directing The Blazing World. Speaking about working with Young as the director of Upgraded, Mendes said, "I love Carlson so much. I think she is brilliant, she is very smart, she is very funny and working with an actor is really great because she is very clearly an actor’s director."

The Riverdale star continued to shower praises on Young, saying that the director "knows how to speak to actors and it’s just very collaborative." Mendes also shared that Young "understands how we think" and "values performance." The actress further explained, "Sometimes you get directors who think more about the cinematography... or they’re paying attention to other things and don’t really pay much attention to acting or don’t invest much time and effort into giving notes on that but Carlson cared a lot and it was really nice to have somebody to talk through those things."

Advertisement

Camila Mendes on how she would like to work with Priyanka Chopra someday

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Mendes also shared Priyanka Chopra is one such Indian artist she would like to collaborate with in the future. "I think she is brilliant," the actress said, adding, "I just feel like she’d be a great co-star."

About Upgraded

Upgraded is a 2024 American romantic comedy film directed by Carlson Young and starring Camila Mendes, Marisa Tomei, Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Lena Olin and Anthony Head, among others. The film revolves around Ana (Mendes), an ambitious intern who dreams of establishing a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Tomei). As Ana is upgraded to first class on a work trip, she crosses paths with the charming Will (Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss. The white lie eventually sets off a chain of events, including romance and opportunity, until her lie threatens to surface.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Henry Cavill talks about his Nehru Jacket look on Argylle, director Matthew Vaughn calls it ‘seamless’