EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Bendre calls her surgery during cancer treatment 'scary'; reveals most interesting fan encounter

Sonali Bendre is one of the most popular actresses of Hindi cinema. Having worked in various films and reality shows, the actress has been engrossed in the promotions of her web series The Broken News Season 2.

Sonali engaged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and answered 50 questions about herself in a fun segment. Sonali revealed the scariest thing she’d ever done in her life was her surgery during cancer treatment. She also talked about her most interesting fan encounter.

The Broken News star Sonali Bendre on her surgery and best fan encounter

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Sonali Bendre was asked, “What is the scariest thing you’ve ever done?” In response, Sonali mentioned her surgery, saying, “It was my surgery when I was going through my cancer treatment and that surgery was scary.”

Sonali was also questioned, “What’s the most interesting fan encounter you’ve ever had so far?”

Sonali replied, "Oh my god. It's not fair. In all these years there have been many interesting fan encounters." Talking about some significant meetings with fans who are dealing with illnesses, Sonali disclosed, "But I think lately if I can say that the encounters that make a difference and that mattered to me are when at random places, at airports or wherever I'm going, when people come and say, 'I am dealing with the same illness and what you went through encouraged me and I went for it rather than succumbing to it.'"

She added, “I think that's the best encounter till date. When I hear that it makes it all worth it.”

Watch the full segment and know all of Sonali’s answers here!

About Sonali Bendre starrer The Broken News Season 2

The newsroom drama The Broken News is based on the British series Press. It is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The cast of the second season includes Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraniel Sengupta, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, and others.

The Broken News Season 2 started streaming on ZEE5 today, May 3.

