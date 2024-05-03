Here Are The 10 Most Anticipated Anime Releases Of 2024

Even though we are only four months into 2024, the year has already seen quite a few big anime releases. Blue Exorcist season 3 and Classroom of the Elite season 3 were a hit among the fans who have been waiting for them for a long time. The Solo Leveling anime was a massive hit with a season 2 already confirmed.

With so many great releases already available for streaming, fans are still awaiting the return of some beloved series including Demon Slayer, Tower of God, One Punch Man, and more. Here is a list of 10 anime series that you can look forward to in 2024.

Demon Slayer season 4

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime shows in the world right now. Following Tanjiro, whose goal is to turn his half-demon sister Nezuko into a human again after losing all of his family in a demon attack, the anime is almost ready for the final battle between the slayers and the demons. The 4th season of the anime will be covering the Hashira Training arc of Kyoharu Gotouge's original manga. It will focus on the Hahsiras putting Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the rest of the trainees through intense training to get them ready for the final battle against Muzan and the rest of the demons. Demon Slayer season 4 will start airing on May 12th, 2024 on Crunchyroll.

Tower of God season 2

Tower of God is a fan-favorite anime based on the eponymous manhwa by SIU. The story follows a guy named Twenty-fifth Bam who enters the enigmatic Tower in search of his friend Rachel who also entered it. The first season of the anime came out back in 2022 and was a massive success. Tower of God season 1 ended on quite a cliffhanger which left the fans yearning for a second season. Even though the exact date of the release has not been announced, season 2 of Tower of God will be coming out in July 2024.

Suicide Squad Isekai

Another July release to look forward to has to be the Suicide Squad Isekai anime series which was a surprise for fans to say the least. The series will follow some of our favorite supervillains from DC Comics including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Clayface who will all be recruited by the head of A.R.G.U.S. Amanda Waller and will end up in a world of magic filled with orcs, dragons, and much more, in true Isekai fashion. The WIT studio project will be coming out in July.

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2

Part 2 of Kengen Ashura season 2 is set to come out in August 2024. The anime is a popular action show that follows protagonist Ohma Takita, who loves to fight and enters gladiator-like tournaments to decimate his opponents. The Netflix series has been a hit amongst action lovers who are looking forward to more of Takita’s fights.

Arcane Season 2

Set in the League of Legends universe, the Arcane animated series was a tremendous hit when the first season came out in 2021. It has been almost three years since the show’s first release and fans will be happy to know that Arcane season 2 is coming back in November 2024. We will get to know more about sisters Vi and Jinx and the effect fallout between the cities of Zaun and Piltover.

Uzumaki

Horror fans will be happy to know that Junji Ito’s famous gory manga Uzumaki is finally getting the anime adaptation that it deserves. If you love scary anime shows, then this story, set in the fictional town of Kurouzu-chu will be perfect for you. Even though we do not know the exact release date of the show, it’s se to come out in late 2024.

Beastars season 3

Another Netflix project that fans have been looking forward to since its second season came out in 2021. Based on Paru Itagaki’s manga of the same name, Beastars is set in a world of anthropomorphic animals where the tension between carnivores and herbivores is on the rise. The series follows a gray wolf named Legoshi and his relationship with a rabbit named Haru, which turns pretty complicated due to the rising conflict. Season 3 of Beastars is set to come out in late 2024, and apparently, it will be the final season of the show.

Oshi No Ko season 2

Another anticipated anime release of the year has to be Oshi No Ko season 2, which will continue to follow the twins Aqua and Ruby who are still trying to solve the mystery of their mother’s death and also juggling their idol lifestyle. One of the most intriguing parts of the series has to be the twins’ connection to their mother in their past lives, which makes the murder mystery even more twisted. The second season is set to come out in late 2024, though a release date has not been announced yet.

Bleach: Thousand Years Blood War part 3

The final arc of the incredibly popular anime Bleach started back in 2022, with its third part on the way. The anime will continue to follow Ichigo and his return for The Conflict. The short teaser for the 3rd part shows a clip of the tantalizing battle between Ichigo and Yhwach. It is set to come out in late 2024.

One Punch Man season 3

It has been quite a while since fans have seen the overpowering protagonist of One Punch Man, Saitama on screen. A trailer for the third season of the show has renewed hope in the hearts of millions of fans across the world. Unfortunately, we do not yet know if One Punch Man season 3 will be coming out in 2024, but fans have been speculating that the show will be coming out later this year.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

